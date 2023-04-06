The IMF says US-China tensions could cost the world about 2% of its output





WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 26: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) building is seen in Washington DC, United States on December 26, 2022. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday REPORT that global tensions could disrupt overseas investment and ultimately lead to a long-term loss of 2% of world gross domestic product. Companies and policymakers across the globe are exploring ways to make their supply chains more resilient by “moving production in-house or to trusted locations,” the IMF warned in its report, adding that this would lead to fragmentation of foreign direct investments. The IMF pointed to recent bills passed amid rising tensions between the US and China, such as the Washington Chips and Science Act. Japan recently imposed its own restrictions on 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, joining US efforts to curb China’s ability to produce advanced chips. A recent study conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China similarly showed a shift in foreign direct investment from China. Less than half of respondents ranked China as their top three investment priorities for the first time in 25 years. Read more about China from CNBC Pro IMF economists said money is now flowing to what are considered “geopolitically close countries”. Increasing “crony protection” could hurt less developed markets more, the organization said. “Emerging markets and developing economies are particularly affected by reduced access to investment from advanced economies, due to reduced capital formation and productivity gains from the transfer of better technologies and knowledge,” the economists wrote in the report. of the IMF, including Jae-bin Ahn. This comes as tensions rise between China and the United States. After a recent meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California, Beijing made veiled threats, vowing to take “firm action” in response to the “provocation”. Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, left and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, during an event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, US, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images IMF economists added that developing economies are more vulnerable to this shift in foreign direct investment as “they rely more on flows from geopolitically more distant countries.” Even if more powerful countries reap the benefits they seek through heightened tensions, these benefits may be partially offset by spillovers from weaker external demand, the IMF warns. “A fragmented world is likely to be poorer,” IMF economists write. Vulnerable to blows The IMF argues that while supply chains “reconfigured” according to geopolitical alliances can benefit a country’s national security interests and provide an advantage over competitors, there are also consequences. “Supporting friends with existing partners will often reduce diversification and make countries more vulnerable to macroeconomic shocks,” IMF economists wrote in a note. The organization argued for more supply diversification in global trade a year ago, saying that “more diverse global value chains can help reduce the impact of future shocks. Stock picks and investment trends from CNBC Pro: The organization revised this argument, saying that even for developed economies, overseas firms that increase competition “encourage domestic enterprises to be more productive.” He warned that policy uncertainty must be minimized, as it “amplifies losses from fragmentation”. “In a fragmented world with heightened geopolitical tensions, investors may worry that nonaligned economies will be forced to choose one bloc or the other in the future, and such uncertainty could intensify losses,” the IMF writes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/06/imf-foreign-direct-investment.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related