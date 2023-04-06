Guterres calls for the world to come together in peace as Ramadan, Passover and Easter coincide





Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made his call for peace by acknowledging that it isare dramatically absent in many parts of the worldduring an interview with the UN News Arab Service, ahead of what has become an annual visit for him to a Muslim country embroiled in the challenge during the holy month of Ramadan. I thinkthis is the moment for us all to be united for peace. Peace is the most precious thing we can havein the world, said Mr. Guterres. Precious peace So this is the moment to join and forthose who believe in God (in) different ways, with different expressions, to join their voices in a common prayer for peace. The UN chief started his tradition of making a solidarity visit during Ramadan while he was the High Commissioner for Refugees, heading the refugee agency. UNHCR a job he held for ten years, before taking the top UN job in 2017. ofmost of the refugees were Muslimsand most of the communities that welcomed the refugees with extraordinary generosity and solidarity were Muslims, he told UN News Reem Abaza, noting that the 1951 Refugee Convention for the protection of refugees is fully in line with the spiritual values ​​of the Koran Holy. Fasting in solidarity He said his annual visit to refugee camps or settlements as UNHCR chief, where he fasted in solidarity, also provided an opportunity to highlight the generosity shown by host communities. When I became Secretary General, I thought that this tradition should be carried on – now, not focused on refugee communities, butfocused on the suffering Muslim communitieshe said. The true face of Islam Asked what idea has given him over the years joining the fasting of Muslims during Ramadan, the UN chief said that it showed him the true face of Islam. ofthe feeling of peace, the feeling of solidarity, the feeling of generositywhat I witnessed in the communities that hosted the refugees, and also the resilience, the courage of the refugees themselves was extremely inspiring. ANDremains a very important inspiration of everything I do todayas Secretary General of the United Nations. Prayer for peace Next week, to mark the special time in the spiritual calendar for the Abrahamic faiths – Islam, Christianity and Judaism – representatives from the world’s major religions, as well as non-religious ones, will gather on Friday at UN headquarters in New York. , we pray for peace. The idea behind the 15-minute moment of contemplation is to deliver a critical message of peace at a time of so much conflict and suffering around the world. Members of the UN family, including staff, delegates and the press, are welcome to attend. The moment of prayer for individuals of different faiths and beliefs will begin at the Knotted Gun sculpture at 1230 pm local time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/04/1135407 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

