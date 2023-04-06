FIU launches new platforms showcasing faculty, connecting researchers | FIU news

International
FIU launches new platforms showcasing faculty, connecting researchers
FIU is a force to be reckoned with. The university ranks as a Carnegie R1 university with very high research activity – something only 3% of the nation’s 4,300 colleges and universities can claim. FIU has achieved a number of prestigious recognitions, including its rise to No. 72 among public universities in the 2023 US News and World Report rankings.
One of the secrets behind FIU’s success lies in its faculty. Cutting-edge research, creative excellence, and the dedication of faculty members are key to FIU’s continued growth.
To strengthen efforts to recognize and support the extraordinary contributions of faculty members at FIU, Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar announced the launch of two new tools that further promote and expand the faculty’s success. These new resources—platforms that showcase the breadth and depth of FIU researchers and their accomplishments—are part of Faculty Success Initiative, which strives to support faculty in finding collaborators and communicating their impact. The initiative is jointly led by the Office of Research and Economic Development (ORED) and the Office of Faculty Leadership and Success within the Office of the Provost.
“Our world-class faculty is the cornerstone of FIU,” says Béjar. “These tools are key components of our initiatives to elevate faculty and student success. They harness the power of technology to share the work of faculty and support and empower them in their mission to conduct innovative research and educate the next generation of scholars and professionals.”
Liaison with researchers
Discovery of FIU — the next phase of a research portal formerly known as Scholars@FIU — connects scholars within the university and around the world and provides an integrated view of FIU’s papers, findings, profiles and digital research achievements. FIU Discovery is an essential resource for local, national and global communities to engage with university researchers.
The portal provides profile pages for faculty members that are filled with important information, including their biography, research interests, grants awarded (which are processed by the Office of Research and Development), and links to other online platforms. It also provides information on FIU’s research facilities as a way to foster collaboration among colleagues outside the university who may be interested in joining the Panthers and using FIU’s facilities for research.
Through the platform, students can search for mentors; applicants from other institutions may apply for collaborators; and journalists can find experts to address breaking news. Anyone can type in a topic (for example, “banking crisis” or “seaweed blooms”) and will discover faculty experts in those areas.
“This reinforces the reach of our faculty,” says David Driesbach, assistant vice president for research at ORED and co-director of the Faculty Success Initiative. “FIU Discovery has been an integral component of our strategy over the past few years to implement the technology and data infrastructure required to support FIU’s intensive R1 research community in today’s digitally connected world. We’re excited to work closely with faculty across disciplines to optimize their presence across all digital touchpoints, which will help them tell their story of impact.”
FIU Discovery, Driesbach adds, makes faculty members’ lives easier. The platform, he says, can help faculty optimize their digital presence and reduce the amount of time spent maintaining the same scientific data across various research-related platforms inside and outside of FIU, such as ORCID, Panther180, Florida Expertnet and SciENcv.
“This is a one-stop shop for finding partners,” says Hakan Yilmazkuday, professor of economics and faculty associate at the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs. “Instead of trying to find people and visiting many websites, we can now go to this portal. It’s that easy.”
Yilmazkuday says he is grateful for the tool. He and his Ph.D. students search the portal to find faculty members outside their department who can be perfect additions to students’ dissertation committees. He also uses the platform when writing research grants or looking for collaborators and needs to find faculty working on topics of interest. Simply put, he says, the platform provides an incredibly efficient resource.
“FIU Discovery will facilitate and enhance interdisciplinary collaboration at FIU,” says Andrés Gil, ORED senior vice president and dean of the University’s Graduate School. “As a Carnegie R1 university with very high research activity and the only public research university in Miami, FIU is a powerful research center. This platform will strengthen FIU’s position as a research and study center in the community and beyond.”
Sharing achievements
of faculty awards website is another important tool to help educators strengthen their careers and showcase their achievements. The purpose of the site is to facilitate the process for faculty seeking external and internal award opportunities, and to share news of their recognized national and international honors. It is designed to be the definitive resource for faculty on “all things” related to awards.
“This project is a gold mine with endlessly rewarding outcomes for faculty success,” says Yesim Darici, associate vice provost for Faculty Development and STEMM (STEM and medicine), director of the Women in STEM Initiative, and professor of physics. Darici serves as co-leader from the Office of Faculty Leadership and Success (FLS) on this project. “As a physicist, it is exciting to apply technology to faculty success by managing high-quality data that promotes FIU faculty.”
The website is particularly focused on sharing news of recognitions called “High Value Faculty Awards and Scholarships.” The awards are those recognized as particularly prestigious by the Association of American Universities, America’s Best Research Universities and the Board of Governors of the Florida State University System.
Darici adds that both the research portal and the faculty awards website will help FIU’s continued growth in national rankings, as they provide essential resources for faculty to expand their innovative work while also showcasing research strength. of FIU.
Heather Russell, vice provost for Faculty Leadership and Success, professor of English and a 20-year faculty member agrees, adding, “We know we have the most outstanding faculty at FIU, but we no longer want to be ‘secret’ best kept’. . Working collaboratively across ORED and FLS, we have created a unique model to drive faculty success and to tell loudly and proudly the full, embodied stories of our faculty impact.”
Both tools are ongoing projects, with the Faculty Success Initiative team adding new features and information constantly.
To learn more about FIU Discovery and the Faculty Awards website, contact Faculty Success Initiative co-leaders Yesim Darici at darici@fiu.edu and David Driesbach in driesbac@fiu.edu.
