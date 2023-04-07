The world cannot abandon the people: Senior humanitarian official in Afghanistan

Dr. Ramiz AlakbarovThe UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, said that amid a major underfunding, the measure will further undermine the ability of humanitarian partners to support the populationespecially the most vulnerable such as women and girls.

The world cannot abandon the people of Afghanistan at this uncertain timeinsisted Dr. Alakbarov, before prompting the international community not to further punish the Afghan people by withholding critical funds.

Many senior UN officials, starting with Secretary General Antonio Guterres, have condemned the latest decision of the Taliban. On Wednesday, UN Deputy Chief Amina Mohammed promised continued engagement by UN leadership with Taliban representatives to resolve the situation.

Grim precedent

In one statement on WednesdayUN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the Special Representative Roza Otunbayevawas engaging the authorities at the highest possible level, as well as other member states, the donor community and humanitarian partners, to reverse the latest Taliban decree.

In the history of the United Nations, no other regime has ever tried to stop women from working for the Organization simply because they are women. This decision represents an attack against women, the basic principles of the UN and international law, said Mrs. Otunbayeva.

The largest relief operation

With a record 28.3 million people in need of aid in 2023 and a humanitarian appeal of $4.6 billion, Afghanistan is the world’s largest aid operation. It is also the lowest-funded UN operation globally, at less than five percent.

As we continue to engage with the de facto Taliban authorities to find a solution to these decrees, we call on the international community not to further punish the afghan people by withholding critical fundingsaid the Population and Humanitarian Coordinator in Kabul.

Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN Permanent Coordinator in Afghanistan, briefs journalists at a press conference on the situation in Afghanistan.

Aid agencies stay on the ground providing life-saving assistance for millions of people and national and international NGOs have continued to implement programs over the past three months despite very challenging circumstances.

Hold the lifeline

The population has already endured so much that it would be unconscionable to inflict further damage by depriving them of an essential humanitarian lifeline, said Dr. Alakbarov.

Over the past twenty months, Taliban leaders have issued a series of increasingly restrictive measures targeting women and girls that have sought to limit their participation in all aspects of social, economic and political life.

Rights experts are demanding that the Taliban reverse course

A major group of independent human rights experts appointed by the UN called on Thursday for the immediate lifting of the Taliban’s ban on Afghan women working for the UN.

They described it as illegal discrimination and a direct attack on women, and completely against the core values ​​and principles of the UN Charter, and Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

All Afghans are at risk

The latest ban will further impede the delivery of critical aid to millions of Afghans in need of urgent support, with many of the worst affected women and girls, they warned.

In continuing to target, exclude, and isolate women and girls in Afghan society, and denying women from working in many occupations in Afghanistan, the Taliban are putting the lives of all Afghans at risk and endangering the future of the country, Human Rights Council– said certain experts.

The Taliban are once again demonstrating it brazen disregard for women’s rights and their welfareand the extent to which they will go to exclude women from all areas of public life and to strip them of their rights and dignity.

Remove the bans immediately

Targeting women and girls in Afghanistan and denying them basic rights because they are women raises concern about gender persecutionor crime against humanityand those responsible must be held accountable, they said.

We appeal to him Actually the authorities for it immediately removal of restrictions on women working with national and international NGOs and the United Nations, their joint statement concluded.

Special Rapporteurs and other independent experts are mandated to monitor and report on specific thematic issues or country situations. They are not UN staff and receive no compensation for their work.