World’s Largest Filter Press – International Filter News

The GHT5000F Domino is capable of approximately three times the throughput of the largest filter press currently in operation

It’s been a busy few months for Diemme Filtration, part of the multinational Aqseptence Group.

In a pilot project with supplier Mann+Hummel, the automaker has developed a filter for electric cars that collects particles from the surrounding area. Both while driving and charging, its aim is to help improve air quality in cities.

Just before Christmas, the company began rolling out the world’s largest dry tailings filter, the GHT5000F Domino capable of approximately three times the throughput of the largest filters currently in operation at the Toquepala copper mine in Peru.

In January of this year, Diemme began an expansion project at its plant in Lugo, Italy, to meet the growing demand for its technology, particularly in the field of metal mining.

Technology of Choice

Diemme was formed in the early 1970s at a time when the use of filter presses was expanding from traditional applications in the food industry to other industrial sectors as a process technology for the separation of solids and liquids.

Subsequently, filter pressing has become the technology of choice for the treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater sludge in the mining and chemical industries, power plants and the oil and gas sector, where high dewatering performance, low operational costs and reliability are the main drivers.

In the mining industry, as a result of declining ore grades, metal extraction companies are now dealing with large volumes resulting in a significant tailings sludge known as tailings that require material handling management on a challenging scale.

Complete filtration and dry tailings are becoming an increasingly popular management technology and require specially designed equipment to match the scale of such mining operations.

Optimization

The Toquepala copper mine is operated by Southern Copper Corporation (SCC), a majority-owned subsidiary of Grupo Mexico, and received the first Domino Diemme GHT5000F machine during the summer of 2022.

Parts of the frame were pre-assembled as modules in Italy to reduce on-site assembly time, with quick-connect cables minimizing wiring.

The machine was quickly assembled together with a waste delivery conveyor on site and after start-up, a specialist Diemme team has fully tested the performance and optimized the cycle to bring the operation to a stable level before ramping up production, said the head of R&D Diemmes. Davide Collini at the last Filtech exhibition in Cologne.

Diemme head of R&D Davide Collini, right, in conversation with Adrian Wilson at Filtech 2023.

The Toquepala installation is a good example of the growth the company is experiencing in Latin

America, not only in copper projects in Chile and Peru, but also in iron ore and bauxite operations in Brazil, where it now has a major new service and parts facility in Belo Horizonte, the capital of the state of Minas Gerais. Similar facilities are being created in other countries in Latin and South America, as well as in North America and Australia.

Heavy duty

With a daily capacity of 8,000 tonnes, the Domino GHT5000F press at the Peru plant has a membrane size of five square meters and is equipped with a total of 141 of them, with heavy woven filter media on each side of the plates.

As a result, its maximum total filtration volume is 71 cubic meters, with a total maximum filtration surface of 2,850 square meters.

The press performs 60-80 full cycles per day and benefits from an integrated work platform for easy maintenance. It also includes a new rinsing system with six washing points for a homogeneous rinsing of the filter medium after each cycle, in addition to an automatic high-pressure laundry system with a double washer to clean the fabrics at the same time two rooms and cut your rest time in half.

Another innovation is a patented device for complete monitoring of filter media and wear of parts in order to schedule replacement time.

The GHT5000F Domino can significantly improve the capital cost of a waste filtration plant compared to installing many smaller filter presses for the same function. David Collin

Aidan

“Not only is it the largest filter camera available, it’s also the smartest and benefits from our intensive R&D work on intelligent processing and complementary AI,” said Collini. The Toquepala plant is equipped with our AIDA IIoT system for remote control, management and optimization. This means that while we can be physically close to our customers from our regional offices, we can also assist them remotely and help them optimize their machines and solve any problems.

Naturally, the Domino machine in Peru is generating a lot of interest from other mining operators in the region and a second one is already being produced in Lugo for a copper mining customer in Chile, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

The GHT5000F Domino can significantly improve the capital cost of a waste filtration plant compared to installing many smaller filter presses for the same function, Collini said. On a case-by-case basis, it is possible to estimate the total cost of ownership. This is the Formula 1 of filtration technology.

Meanwhile, work continues on the new plant in Lugo, which will allow Diemme to more effectively handle the many challenging filtration projects currently in the pipeline. The factory will be equipped with the latest cranes, paint shop and other equipment to allow the company to produce the latest and largest models in its range with high efficiency, including the Domino. It will effectively double the production capacity of the company’s filter press and will also be energy efficient, powered by an extensive array of solar panels.

The plant is scheduled to be completed by mid-2023.