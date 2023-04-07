Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Euronews’ Efi Koutsokosta

QUESTION: So, Mr. Secretary, thank you very much for joining us here in Brussels at the Global Conversation.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Good to be with you. Thank you.

QUESTION: Thus Finland finally joined the Alliance, but at the same time Sweden has lagged behind. Is there a chance that she too will join the Alliance soon, or is it a lost cause?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Oh, no, I’m sure it will; it will happen soon. I fully expect that by the time of the Vilnius Summit, the NATO leaders’ summit in July, that Sweden will join Finland as the two newest members of NATO.

QUESTION:Does this depend on the Turkish elections, do you think?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:There is a process, and of course almost every NATO country has already ratified Sweden’s membership. Turkey and Hungary haven’t yet, but based on everything I’ve heard, including almost every ally, in the meetings we’ve had just today and yesterday, calling for Sweden to join Finland as soon as possible . And I think with the leaders’ summit coming up in Vilnius, again, I would anticipate that process to be completed by Vilnius.

QUESTION: Are you upset by Turkey’s position to delay or even block NATO expansion?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Trkiye has legitimate interests and has worked directly and well with Finland and Sweden to try to address some of these interests and concerns. I think you have seen that the success of this process is manifested by the admission of Finland to NATO. And again, I fully anticipate that it will be the same for Sweden in the coming weeks and months, and in any case, I would anticipate until the Vilnius Summit.

QUESTION: But do you have the feeling that especially Trkiyes use this to get something from the United States, maybe fighter jets, F-16? This is something we hear all the time.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: For us this is a completely separate question. We support Trkiye getting an upgraded F-16 program to include new F-16s, to include modernization of existing F-16s. This is for us, for the Biden administration, regardless of the NATO membership process or, for that matter, any other issue.

QUESTION:So let’s move on to China. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow and Vladimir Putin with a peace plan in hand, and having said that, China so far says it wants to remain neutral when it comes to this war. Do you see this difference?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Well, here are a few things. First, the peace ideas that the Chinese are putting on the table, some of them are really positive, they reflect things that China has been saying for a long time and that many of us have been saying for a long time. But the first element of what sovereignty put on the table should be the focus. And China’s focus should be on persuading Russia to actually respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and return the territory it seized by force in violation of the United Nations Charter, in violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

I think China is also trying to have it both ways. It wants to be seen as an effort to advance peace, and at the same time it continues to support Russia in various ways rhetorically, making its case to international institutions, advancing Russian propaganda for aggression; and, as we said a few weeks ago, even considering providing lethal aid to Russia.

QUESTION:Are you worried about this?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Well –

QUESTION:We have signals that this is something about it.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:This was a concern that we had, which we said publicly a few weeks ago, but not only many other countries, each of which has expressed directly to China, including many European partners. And my hope and expectation is that China will not take that step. But no one wants peace more than the Ukrainian people. They are the ones who take the end of Russian aggression every day. But as we said, and as indeed every NATO ally and many other countries have said, 141 countries at the United Nations said that just a few weeks ago this must be a just and lasting peace.

And what does that mean? A just peace is one that respects the basic principles of the United Nations Charter, including territorial integrity. It cannot be a peace that approves Russia’s occupation by force of a large part of the territory of Ukraine. And it has to be sustainable in the sense that we can’t have something that allows Russia to rest, rebuild its troops, and then strike again when it’s most convenient.

QUESTION:But as we speak, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are in Beijing and intend to somehow engage China to put more pressure on Russia. What do you expect them to achieve given the fact that they failed to convince, say, Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine or stop the war?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: China has a relationship with Russia that gives it leverage. I don’t want to exaggerate it, but I give it some leverage with Russia. Russia is increasingly dependent on China. It is the smaller partner in this relationship, but is increasingly dependent on China. So we would hope that China would use that voice that it has with Russia, to the extent that it has the leverage, the leverage that it has to move toward a just and lasting peace.

QUESTION:Is it realistic?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:china –

QUESTION:Do you think they can convince Xi Jinping?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Is it realistic for China to convince Russia? Well, take a good look. But I think the first thing is to try. The first thing is to make it clear that this Russian aggression is unacceptable, that Russia cannot simply invade another country’s territory by force and get away with it, and that if China adheres to the basic principles at the heart of the Charter of Nations United that binds all. of us together, then she must stand up for those principles and make sure that Russia understands that what it has done simply cannot be accepted.

QUESTION:So what is your view on the European Union’s new approach to China and the message that Ursula von der Leyen sent about not disengagement, but de-risking China? Are the facts that these messages let’s say consistent with what you see in the EU?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Oh, I think, first of all, President von der Leyens’ speech was very strong and completely consistent with our approach to China and the approach of many partners and allies. And she is exactly right. This is not about secession; it’s about not taking risks. It is, for example, in the case of economic relations, yes, yes, because it is important for all of us, but making sure that in critical sectors, where our security may be at risk, strategic industries, other places of concern, for people to be and countries to be very, very careful about it.

We all have complicated and very important relationships and relationships with China. And I think what you’ve seen in the last couple of years is a growing convergence between the United States and Europe, as well as key partners in Asia, a growing convergence in how we approach the relationship with China, realizing that were in a competition, realizing that there are places where it would be important for us to cooperate because there are big, transnational issues that require that cooperation, it would benefit all of our people, and places where our interests are clearly being challenged, yes our values ​​are challenged, and would rise together to defend them.

QUESTION:To conclude, as we also see an escalation in Taiwan in this area, how close are we to a superpower conflict? And here I talk about relations with China and the USA.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:We have been very clear that we do not want, we do not seek conflict. They were not trying to contain China. We, on the contrary, want to maintain peace, stability, create opportunities. When it comes to Taiwan, our policy has been consistent for decades. Any differences between mainland China and Taiwan should be resolved peacefully. Neither party shall do anything to disrupt the status quo, shall not take any unilateral action that would do so, and—

QUESTION:Has anything changed now?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: – it depends on Beijing. From our perspective, and I think the perspective and I’ve heard this in conversations with many of our NATO allies as well as partners in Asia, there is concern that if there were a crisis as a result of China’s actions over Taiwan that it would have ramifications for almost every country on earth. Fifty percent of commercial traffic 50 percent of global commercial traffic passes through the Taiwan Strait every day. Seventy percent of the semiconductors we need for our smartphones, for our dishwashers, for our cars are made in Taiwan. If there were some kind of crisis as a result of something China did, it would have terribly devastating effects on the global economy, which is why countries around the world look to everyone to behave and act responsibly.

We were determined, in the case of the United States, to make sure that we are managing our relationship with China responsibly. This is what other countries expect and this is what we seek to do. And again, no one is asking for a conflict. Rather, we want to make sure we avoid it. And yes, they were in competition, nothing wrong with competition, as long as it was fair. But we want to make sure that competition does not turn into conflict.

QUESTION:Good. Mr. Secretary, thank you very much for being with us, for your time. It’s a very interesting interview.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Thank you very much. It’s good to be with you. Thank you.