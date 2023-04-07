Posted on Thursday, April 6, 2023

Dear colleagues and students,

The past few days have been challenging for many in our College community, with freezing rain and ice leading to widespread power outages and schedule adjustments. For updates on our operations, please see my last message from earlier today (April 6) at this link here.

As we prepare to embark on the long weekend, I want to thank you for your patience and flexibility over the past two days, and your many contributions to making Algonquin College such an incredible place to learn and work.

I send my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Passover, Easter and Ramadan, and I sincerely hope that everyone finds some time to enjoy a well-deserved break and spend time with family and friends over the weekend.

To all our students, I wish you great success with your final assessments, and for those continuing their studies in the spring, all the best as we look forward with anticipation to the start of the spring term and AC Day 1 on May 8.

Sincerely,

Claude Brull

President and CEO


