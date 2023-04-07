The university hosts workshops to improve health systems and services across Africa

Posted on April 6, 2023

Health experts from the University of York were joined by partners from African Union Member States for a major workshop exploring how to promote increased domestic financing for health systems and services across the continent.





The workshop was organized by a team at the York Center for Health Economics (CHE), in collaboration with research partner Thanzi, the Health Community of Eastern and Southern Africa (ECSA-HC) and the African Union agency known as AUDA-NEPAD.

The workshop, which was held in early March, focused on a 2019 commitment signed by all African Union member states to promote increased domestic financing for health systems and services across Africa.

One objective of this engagement included building understanding of health care financing in Africa, and the workshop presented an opportunity to consider how international research communities can realize these objectives.

And the workshop saw two key outcomes: the launch of the new MSc Health Economics Distance Learning Scholarships for students from across Africa was announced, with the first intake starting in September 2023, and a commitment was made to create a Community Regional Health Economics Practice in West Africa, led by the West African Health Organization. This HE-COP would be a sister community to the already well-established HE-COP operating in the East Central and Southern Africa region administered by ECSA-HC.

AUDA-NEPAD Senior Adviser, Professor Aggrey Ambali, said: “Africa can no longer continue to rely on R&D and technology diffusion from developed countries. Therefore, health research should be recognized as a priority and critical component of the African Leaders’ Meeting and the support of the Regional Health Financing Centres.”

The Declaration of the African Leaders’ Meeting (ALM-Declaration) seeks to establish technical mechanisms that will contribute to increasing domestic health investments by promoting economic growth.

