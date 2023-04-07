International
The university hosts workshops to improve health systems and services across Africa
Posted on April 6, 2023
Workshop Partners of the Thanzi Program: support for the realization of the ALM Declaration was organized by a team at the York Center for Health Economics (CHE), in collaboration with research partner Thanzi, the Health Community of Eastern and Southern Africa (ECSA-HC) and the African Union agency known as AUDA-NEPAD.
Promote it
The workshop, which was held in early March, focused on a 2019 commitment signed by all African Union member states to promote increased domestic financing for health systems and services across Africa.
One objective of this engagement included building understanding of health care financing in Africa, and the workshop presented an opportunity to consider how international research communities can realize these objectives.
Results
And the workshop saw two key outcomes: the launch of the new MSc Health Economics Distance Learning Scholarships for students from across Africa was announced, with the first intake starting in September 2023, and a commitment was made to create a Community Regional Health Economics Practice in West Africa, led by the West African Health Organization. This HE-COP would be a sister community to the already well-established HE-COP operating in the East Central and Southern Africa region administered by ECSA-HC.
Spills
AUDA-NEPAD Senior Adviser, Professor Aggrey Ambali, said: “Africa can no longer continue to rely on R&D and technology diffusion from developed countries. Therefore, health research should be recognized as a priority and critical component of the African Leaders’ Meeting and the support of the Regional Health Financing Centres.”
The Declaration of the African Leaders’ Meeting (ALM-Declaration) seeks to establish technical mechanisms that will contribute to increasing domestic health investments by promoting economic growth.
