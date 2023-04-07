International
What do the new border control plans mean for the UK food supply?
Shane Brennan, Chief Executive of the Cold Chain Federation, reveals the potential impact of the governments recently announced plans for controls on food imports from the EU to the UK.
For UK food supply chain businesses, it’s time to get over Brexit (again). We knew the day was coming, we have been led to the hill at least twice already. At some point, the UK should have controls to control food coming into our country from the EU, just as countries do at every hard trade border in the world. Just because it has to happen, doesn’t mean it will be any less painful.
There have been many promises, delays and resets to this point, but it turns out that the new frontier operation model it won’t really be that different from what was envisaged on day one or what the EU has already imposed on us.
It will make things much more difficult, slower and more expensive. The result will be less choice on the shelf and higher food prices than would otherwise be the case.
There are many other reasons why this day has come, there has been growing alarm among the veterinary sector and domestic food producers that the UK is facing increasing risks. They warn that our uncontrolled border leaves us vulnerable to food fraud and animal diseases coming into the UK market. It is also technically illegal for us to give businesses in the EU market preferential treatment by not checking their imports in the same way as our other trading partners.
Above all, though, there is simmering resentment about the entrenched unfairness of our post-Brexit food economy. From 1 January 2021 UK-based food exporters face the full weight of sanitary and phytosanitary controls when shipping goods to the EU, while EU-based food producers can compete for UK customers without these burdens.
The new food import control model is not bad. Good people have worked hard, for many years to find innovation. The clear commitment to a risk-based categorization of foods means that large quantities of foods will be classified as low-risk, mainly fruit and vegetables, and shelf-stable products. In terms of volume, this will be the bulk of imports. Importers of low-risk goods will have to do less certification and face little to zero inspections at the UK border.
This is good. But they could be classified as low risk for a reason and would still have met the relative requirements of light touch and inspection risk.
The problem is if you are importing medium risk goods like most meat, dairy and fish goods. For you, there is very little new. Any order of these goods arriving in the UK after 31 October this year will need to be accompanied by a physical export health certificate, signed at the point of dispatch by a qualified veterinarian.
This has always been the problem area and six years of searching for a solution has come to nothing. To illustrate the point whether I am a producer of buffalo mozzarella in northern Italy, or chorizo in western Spain, as of October 31st I will be required for the first time (perhaps ever) to become an exporter and I need:
- train on complex international and UK regulations;
- find a local veterinarian who is willing to certify my goods, on the spot (at a cost of 200 to 700 euros per time);
- find a specialist carrier, usually on a truck that carries goods from other local food producers with the same compliance loads;
- hire an agent to ensure data is entered into the UK food import IT system, along with customs declarations, at perhaps €50 to €200 a time; AND
- as of January 2024, I pay a new border inspection fee of up to 43, regardless of whether my cargo is physically inspected or not.
These new loads add up to millions of pounds in friction costs. The reality is that many EU-based food manufacturers will make the decision to no longer serve the UK. This is exactly what happened to a third of UK-based food manufacturers shortly after 1 January 2021. They will make the practical, logical choice to divert sales from the UK to the domestic (single) market where there is more more than enough demand.
Not every business will take this view, and of course the UK will continue to receive food, but we will need to build more complex consolidation and wholesale models. More links in the chain means less flexibility, less pace and above all more cost to the detriment of UK consumers.
There is always opportunity in adversity. This could be the point at which the post-Brexit realignments in how we secure our food will fully take off. Some hope it will be a greater reliance on domestic production, others will see a rebalancing of our import trade away from EU suppliers elsewhere in the world. Whether the outcome is good or bad for the UK economy, our climate goals or UK consumers remains to be seen.
This is probably the last sticking plaster on the Brexit transition that we need to remove, but don’t believe them when they say it won’t hurt.
from Shane BrennanChief Executive of the Cold Chain Federation.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
