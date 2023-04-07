Atlanta has the busiest airport in the world





ITEM Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has once again been named the world’s busiest airport, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World, which released a report on the world’s busiest airports for 2022 on Wednesday. Nearly 94 million passengers passed through Hartsfield–Jackson in 2022, an increase of 23.8% compared to 2021. “I am proud to announce that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has once again been named the busiest airport in the world,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our airport staff, who consistently provide excellent service to our passengers, and to Atlanta’s status as a global economic powerhouse. We will continue to strive for excellence and maintain our position as a global country leader in aviation”. Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari believes their success comes from many areas, including a high level of customer service and cooperation. “We are thrilled to once again receive the honor of being named the world’s busiest airport,” said airport managing director Balram “B” Bheodari. “Our success is a direct result of our commitment to providing exceptional customer service, investing in the latest technology and collaborating with our partners to create a seamless travel experience. As we look to the future, we remain committed to maintaining our high standards and providing the best possible experience for our passengers.” Next were Dallas Fort Worth Airport with 73.4 million passengers, up 17.5% from 2021, and Denver Airport with 69.3 million passengers, a 17.8% increase over last year, according to the data. Chicago’s O’Hare Airport came in fourth with 68.3 million passengers, up about 27% from 2021. Dubai Airport completed the top five followed by Los Angeles International Airport in sixth place. Here are the 10 busiest airports in the world, according to the Airports Council International (ACI): HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport: 93.7 million Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: 73.4 million Denver International Airport: 69.3 million Chicago O’Hare International Airport: 68.3 million Dubai International Airport: 66.1 million Los Angeles International Airport: 65.9 million Istanbul Airport: 64.3 million Heathrow Airport, London: 61.6 million Indira Gandhi International Airport: 59.5 million Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport: 57.5 million

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox29.com/news/hartsfield-jackson-named-busiest-airport-in-the-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related