Athletes score for people and planet on International Sports Day

The annual commemoration, now in its 10th year, highlights the positive role sport plays in communities and lives around the globe.

Elite and amateur athletes of all ages joined industry experts, diplomats and UN officials for the first in-person event since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. This year, the theme is Results for people and planet.

Promoting tolerance and inclusion

Whether recreational or competitive, sport brings people together, often across cultural, ethnic and national divides, said John Wilmoth of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

Sport is also a catalyst for promoting tolerance and respect, inclusion, diversity, gender equality and mitigating the effects of climate change, he added.

We must work together to ensure that no one is left behind in sporting activities – especially young people, older people, people with disabilities, indigenous peoples and other marginalized groups.

Setting an example

In a video message played at the event, football legend Didier Drogba recalled the fundamental role that sport has in developing a culture of peace.

The world of sport, including athletes, has an important role to play in leading by example, especially for young peoplesaid the former striker, a goodwill ambassador for the UN health agency WHO.

They want to advance causes that serve the common good by supporting gender equality, ending racial discrimination, and participating in the protection of our environment.

The commemoration was organized around a series of moderated talks, examining complex issues such as players’ rights and influence; achieving diversity, equity and inclusion; gender, race and the changing media landscape and climate action.

Sharing common values

The keynote featured another iconic footballer, Javier Zanetti, now Vice President of Inter.

The Italian club runs a social program in 30 countries that uses sporting values ​​and football as an educational tool, reaching more than 10,000 young people. Several of the boys and girls attending were in the room, proudly wearing their blue and black Inter Campus uniforms.

Our mission, beyond sharing our values ​​and work methodology, is actually to teach them that they belong; giving them a sense of belonginghe said, speaking through an interpreter.

Iconic footballer Javier Zanetti, now Vice-President of Inter Milan, speaks during the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023 at the UN headquarters.

Changing the world

Mr Zanetti grew up in a poor neighborhood in Argentina, but his passion for football, combined with a lot of work, led him to Inter, where he became one of the most popular players in the world.

He spoke about how the sport has touched the whole world, underlining its power and vast potential.

What we should do is try to share human values ​​and the fight against all kinds of discrimination, against racism, and carry out projects focused on development in any part of the world, everywhere, because this is the way through which the world can change, he said.

We also need to have a sense of duty among adults to make football better, to make the future better, he added. But for the future to be better, boys and girls around the world must have role models who can express this, so the great responsibility falls on us.

Professional basketball player, Batouly Camara, speaks during the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023 at the UN headquarters.

A ‘moral obligation’

During the discussion on greater inclusion, professional basketball player Batouly Camara spoke about growing up as a Muslim and first-generation Guinean girl in New York City, where she started playing basketball at age 11.

While in college, she began organizing basketball camps for young girls in Guinea, where she met a young girl who went on to change her life.

She said to me, ‘How can I continue to build on this hope that you have instilled now?'” Ms. Camara recalled. And I felt it was an absolute disservice to me to get my hopes up and not provide the resources, or the equipment, or the tools necessary for her to excel and achieve her dream, because I had mentors who did the same for me.

Ms. Camara later founded Women and Kids Empowerment (WAKE), which runs camps in India, France and the United States, underscoring her moral obligation to provide women and girls with access, resources and opportunities to succeed.