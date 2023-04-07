International
Athletes score for people and planet on International Sports Day
The annual commemoration, now in its 10th year, highlights the positive role sport plays in communities and lives around the globe.
Elite and amateur athletes of all ages joined industry experts, diplomats and UN officials for the first in-person event since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. This year, the theme is Results for people and planet.
Promoting tolerance and inclusion
Whether recreational or competitive, sport brings people together, often across cultural, ethnic and national divides, said John Wilmoth of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).
Sport is also a catalyst for promoting tolerance and respect, inclusion, diversity, gender equality and mitigating the effects of climate change, he added.
We must work together to ensure that no one is left behind in sporting activities – especially young people, older people, people with disabilities, indigenous peoples and other marginalized groups.
Setting an example
In a video message played at the event, football legend Didier Drogba recalled the fundamental role that sport has in developing a culture of peace.
The world of sport, including athletes, has an important role to play in leading by example, especially for young peoplesaid the former striker, a goodwill ambassador for the UN health agency WHO.
They want to advance causes that serve the common good by supporting gender equality, ending racial discrimination, and participating in the protection of our environment.
The commemoration was organized around a series of moderated talks, examining complex issues such as players’ rights and influence; achieving diversity, equity and inclusion; gender, race and the changing media landscape and climate action.
Sharing common values
The keynote featured another iconic footballer, Javier Zanetti, now Vice President of Inter.
The Italian club runs a social program in 30 countries that uses sporting values and football as an educational tool, reaching more than 10,000 young people. Several of the boys and girls attending were in the room, proudly wearing their blue and black Inter Campus uniforms.
Our mission, beyond sharing our values and work methodology, is actually to teach them that they belong; giving them a sense of belonginghe said, speaking through an interpreter.
Changing the world
Mr Zanetti grew up in a poor neighborhood in Argentina, but his passion for football, combined with a lot of work, led him to Inter, where he became one of the most popular players in the world.
He spoke about how the sport has touched the whole world, underlining its power and vast potential.
What we should do is try to share human values and the fight against all kinds of discrimination, against racism, and carry out projects focused on development in any part of the world, everywhere, because this is the way through which the world can change, he said.
We also need to have a sense of duty among adults to make football better, to make the future better, he added. But for the future to be better, boys and girls around the world must have role models who can express this, so the great responsibility falls on us.
A ‘moral obligation’
During the discussion on greater inclusion, professional basketball player Batouly Camara spoke about growing up as a Muslim and first-generation Guinean girl in New York City, where she started playing basketball at age 11.
While in college, she began organizing basketball camps for young girls in Guinea, where she met a young girl who went on to change her life.
She said to me, ‘How can I continue to build on this hope that you have instilled now?'” Ms. Camara recalled. And I felt it was an absolute disservice to me to get my hopes up and not provide the resources, or the equipment, or the tools necessary for her to excel and achieve her dream, because I had mentors who did the same for me.
Ms. Camara later founded Women and Kids Empowerment (WAKE), which runs camps in India, France and the United States, underscoring her moral obligation to provide women and girls with access, resources and opportunities to succeed.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/04/1135452
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Faisal Subzwari reveals that MQM-P was forced to join Imran Khan’s government
- Report claims gambling white paper will include plans to ‘ensure appropriate funding’ for races
- Evanston Religious Spaces continues to offer live streaming services
- Make it a double! Van Deinse achieves 2nd King of Hill tennis title
- Kimberly Stewart puts on a leggy flaunt in a velvet dress as she enjoys dinner in West Hollywood
- Adidas, Roomba, AirPods Pro: Best Online Sales Right Now
- Actor Jeremy Renner says horrific snow plow accident was ‘my mistake’
- Google claims TPU v4 outperforms Nvidia A100
- What is TikTok’s sister app Lemon8, and will it be banned too?
- Bollywood superstar ranked first ahead of Lionel Messi in TIME’s list of most influential people
- BYU Football: Early departure leaves Cougars lean in linebacker spots
- Six student projects in fashion and textiles centered on their subjects