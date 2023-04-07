Why working with health systems is key to uniting the Movement





We know that people who regularly engage with HCP (those with or at risk of developing health conditions) are much more likely to be inactive and experience other inequalities. Knowledge from the establishment We are invincible the campaign found that the NHS and healthcare professionals are reliable sources of information. A quarter of people say they would be more active if they were told to do so by their GP or nurse. There is an opportunity to transform people’s interactions with HCPs and to integrate physical activity within the NHS to reach those who have the most to benefit from being active and increase their knowledge, confidence and motivation. So how do we go about enabling HCPs and the system in which they work to better integrate physical activity into their daily practice to benefit individuals and communities? Taking action The team at OHID and Sport England have been working together since 2017 to integrate physical activity within the health system to help reduce physical inactivity in the population. Together, we have delivered an ambitious, multi-layered programme, the Mobile Healthcare Professionals Program (MHPP), which sought, in part, to address the barriers that HCPs and allied HCPs had when reaching out to patients. These included lack of knowledge, skills and formal confidence in discussing physical activity. The program developed education and training packages to help overcome these barriers. It also sought to influence change within the NHS system and make physical activity part of the norm. These changes were intended to affect system, infrastructures and cultures and the deployment of physical activity as part of an evidence-based prevention approach. Evaluation of the MHPP found that it contributed to system-wide change, including greater recognition and value of physical activity. HCPreported that the training tools increased their knowledge, skills and confidence to promote physical activity.

The diagram above shows the multi-layered workflows for NHS activation through MHPP.

Between 2019 and 2022, the program reached approximately 157,400 professionals through physical activity training or training tools.

HCPs reported improvements in their knowledge, skills and confidence to promote physical activity, increasing their motivation to mention it in conversations with patients.

Patients also self-reported better aerobic fitness, reduced pain, improved mental health/mood, better fatigue management, and greater enjoyment of physical activity.

In 2020, NHS Horizons joined our partnership, bringing their specialisttransforming and changing knowledge forward.

This enabled us to be bolder and more innovative in developing our whole systems approach, increasing the visibility of physical activity and exploring how to integrate it consistently as part of the norm for preventing and managing health conditions.

Our partnership focuses on supporting people and systems to do things differently to improve outcomes; enabling people to better manage their health through a more active life.

