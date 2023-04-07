Israel launches attacks on Lebanon and Gaza after barrage of rockets fired across the border



Jerusalem

Israel said it struck targets belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon and Gaza early Friday, amid rising tensions days after Israeli police attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The launches came hours after dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, a barrage the Israeli military blamed on Palestinian militants.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) international spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said Friday that Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon focused mainly on Palestinian targets in the area from where they believe the rockets were fired into Israel.

Al-Manar news outlet, backed by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, reported that three Israeli strikes hit an open area in the Tire region. Lebanon’s national news agency (NNA) said the area was mainly agricultural and reported damage to houses and cars, a cattle shed and other infrastructure.

The IDF will not allow the terrorist organization Hamas to operate from within Lebanon and holds the Lebanese state responsible for any directed fire that emanates from its territory, the IDF said in a statement.

Lebanon said it would file a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, calling Israel’s attacks a flagrant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Hamas also condemned the attacks in a statement on Friday and expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people. In a separate statement, she condemned Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, a CNN reporter in Gaza City heard the sounds of planes and explosions, minutes after the IDF announced it was targeting Gaza. Israeli attacks hit many areas and in response several rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a children’s hospital in Gaza City was damaged by Israeli strikes, disturbing the young patients inside. This is not the first time that health facilities have been targeted and it is unacceptable, the ministry added in a statement.

Hecht said the Israeli strikes targeted 10 sites in Gaza, including production sites and research and development sites, as well as tunnel infrastructure. In earlier statements, the IDF said it struck several Hamas weapons production sites, an underground weapons complex and terrorist tunnels in Beit Hanoun and Khan Yunis. An IDF drone also hit a heavy machine gun in northern Gaza that was used to fire rockets at IDF aircraft and Israeli territory, a statement said.

Nobody wants an escalation right now, Hecht told reporters on Friday. Everyone talks to everyone. There are many messages going through the political spectrum to try to bring it down.

Photos from Gaza show badly damaged cars half-buried in the ground, and dirt and debris covering the pink sheets of children’s beds.

Hours before the IDF attacks on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would strike our enemies and they would pay a price for every act of aggression.

The exchange of fire comes as anger simmers across the region Israeli police raids at the al-Aqsa mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, which drew widespread condemnation from the Arab and Muslim world and prompted retaliatory rocket fire from Gaza into Israel.

Later on Thursday, the IDF said around 34 rockets were fired into Israel from Lebanon in the biggest such attack since a 2006 war between the two countries that left around 1,200 Lebanese and 165 Israelis dead.

Videos posted on social media showed rockets from Lebanon streaking across the sky over northern Israel and the sound of explosions in the distance. Israel closed its northern airspace after the barrage. An Israeli military spokesman said they believed Hamas, or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, was behind the attack, not Hezbollah.

The Lebanese army confirmed that a number of rockets had been fired from the south of the country, but did not say who fired them. He said on Twitter that a unit had found rocket launchers and a number of rockets intended for launch near the Lebanese cities of Zibqin and Qlaileh and was currently working to dismantle them. On Friday, the Lebanese army said it had also found a rocket launcher and unused rockets in the southern Marjayoun area.

Hezbollah, which militarily and politically dominates Lebanon’s southern border region, neither denied nor claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on Israel. But the powerful Iran-backed armed group appeared to hint at it in a statement on Thursday, warning that hundreds of millions of Muslims were prepared to shed blood for al-Aqsa. In recent months, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said that violations at the mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City would cause all hell to break loose in the region.

Footage from inside the mosque on Wednesday showed Israeli officers beating people with batons and rifle butts, then arresting hundreds of Palestinians. Israeli police said they entered the mosque after hundreds of protesters tried to barricade themselves inside.

Hecht, the IDF’s international spokesman, linked the rocket attack to two Israeli incursions into the al-Aqsa mosque, saying they had created very negative energy.

The context of the story begins two days ago on the Temple Mount with these very, very stark pictures coming out of nighttime prayer, Hecht said, using the Hebrew name for Jerusalem’s holy site, which is known to Muslims as the Haram al- Sharif, or noble sanctuary.

The Foreign Minister for Jordan, the custodian of al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem, said that we are in a very dangerous moment.

What we see unfolding on the Lebanese border is definitely a consequence, a reaction to what we saw happen at al-Aqsa. [mosque]Ayman Safadi told CNN on Thursday.

Lebanon and Israel are considered enemy states, but a ceasefire between them has largely been maintained since the 2006 war. On Friday, the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said its mission head and force commander were speaking with authorities on both sides and that Israel and Lebanon have said they do not want a war.

There have been several small-scale rocket attacks from Lebanon in recent years that have prompted retaliatory strikes from Israel. Few casualties were reported in those incidents, with the highest number of deaths in a shootout in 2015 that left two Israeli soldiers and a Spanish peacekeeper dead. Palestinian factions in Lebanon are believed to be behind these rocket attacks.

The Israeli military blamed the rockets from Lebanon on Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, with Hecht saying the IDF assumed Hezbollah knew about it and Lebanon was also responsible.

But he stressed several times that the IDF saw the attack as coming from a Palestinian source and that it did not represent an escalation of the conflict for actors outside the direct Israeli-Palestinian conflict, raising hopes that tensions could rise after the incident.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry also said it was ready to cooperate with the United Nations and take steps to restore calm and stability in the south, while calling on the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop the escalation, the National News Agency reported. State-owned news. .

The IDF has been concerned for some time about an escalation on the Lebanese border and organized a high-level workshop in the spring of 2022 to inform journalists and policymakers about it.

UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, said Thursday’s escalation of violence between Lebanon and Israel was extremely serious.

UNIFIL also said it had directed its personnel stationed at the border between the two countries to move to air raid shelters as a routine practice.

The White House said it was extremely concerned by the continued violence, and we call on all parties to avoid further escalation.