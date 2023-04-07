Journey to the Bronze Age





Bronze Age people are credited with a number of civilizational advances: the invention of irrigation, the wheel, writing systems, and the ability to forge weapons and tools from the durable metal that gives the era its name. Now, strands of human hair discovered in an ancient burial cave in Spain suggest another innovation: a penchant for consuming psychoactive drugs. The hair, found inside wooden containers hidden deep inside a sealed cave in Minorca, an island off the coast of eastern Spain, tested positive for a number of mind-altering compounds, suggesting that people living there 3,000 years ago had included hallucinogenic experiences in the rituals of their lives. The findings, published Thursday in Scientific Reports in the journal Nature, provide the first direct evidence that ancient Europeans consumed psychoactive drugs much like their pre-Columbian brethren in Mesoamerica, the researchers said.

Elisa Guerra-Doce, the lead author of the study, said the researchers were surprised by the results, especially because the interior of the cave gave no obvious signs of the drug’s presence. A chemical analysis of the hair revealed evidence of three alkaloid substances known to produce altered states of consciousness: ephedrine, atropine, and scopolamine. The compounds themselves are produced from native flora in Minorca. Atropine and scopolamine, powerful hallucinogens, can be found in plants of the nightshade family, including mandrake, cornflower, and prickly pear. Ephedrine, a stimulant, can be extracted from the knot pine. These findings are so special, said Ms. Guerra-Doce, an expert in the anthropology of intoxication at the University of Valladolid in Spain. Sometimes when people think of drugs, they think of it as a modern practice. These results tell a different story. Ms Guerra-Doce said the way the ingredients were distributed through each strand of hair suggested the drugs had been consumed over a period of a year and well before death.

The cave, Es Crritx, was discovered by magicians in 1995 and held the remains of more than 200 people who had been buried over six centuries, with the last burial in approximately 800 BC. Many of them were related to different generations. Surprisingly, the cave did not contain the bodies of pregnant women or babies.

For anthropologists, the most important treasure of the caves were the tubular boxes, mostly of wood but some of horn, that held tufts of hair dyed red. The boxes and their contents survived in large part because the cave opening, more than 80 feet below the upper ledge of a 300-foot-high gorge, had been blocked by rubble that had collapsed long ago. Although there is no way of knowing why these ancient people were consuming such powerful drugs, Ms. Guerra-Doce noted that the boxes contained patterns that people today might interpret as psychedelic, inspired a series of concentric circles suggestive of hypnotic bull’s-eye drawings. former. Ancient humans are thought to have used medicinal plants for both medicinal purposes and religious ceremonies, but until now, most research has been based on indirect evidence such as pottery vessels, tobacco pipes or plant remains from poppies opium or cannabis found in archaeological sites. across Eurasia. Giorgio Samorini, an Italian ethnobotanist who specializes in the archeology of psychoactive plants and who was not involved in the study, said he was thrilled by the findings. He said they added to a growing body of evidence suggesting that hallucinogens were an integral part of ancient societies around the world.

He said the context of the findings suggested the drug had been consumed as part of a religious ritual. This was not a profane goal of seeking higher meaning, but more generally, of seeking existential meaning that has been largely lost to time, he said in an email. Because the strands had no hair bulbs, the scientists were unable to perform a DNA analysis that would have allowed them to determine the sex of those who had consumed the compounds. All three ingredients have a long history of human use. Ephedrine is a stimulant that provides bursts of energy and mental clarity, and can relieve drowsiness. Atropine and scopolamine are powerful deliriums that can produce hallucinations and out-of-body experiences. At higher concentrations, atropine can lead to respiratory failure, paralysis and death. Although it was impossible to know for sure, Ms. Guerra-Doce said the presence of these drugs suggested that the people using them were guided by someone, perhaps a shaman, who understood their powers. There is so much more we need to learn, she said.

