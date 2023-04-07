News of the Nation and the World April 6





Police identify former student as killer at Nashville school Police have identified the gunman who shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 26. Audrey Hale, who was killed by police, was a 28-year-old white Nashville resident who identified as transgender. authorities said. Hale is believed to be a former student at Covenant School, Metro Nashville Police said. The gunman had two assault rifles and at least one handgun, police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference. Hale entered the school through a side entrance and traversed the first and second floors of the building. Astronomers discover black hole 33 billion times the mass of the sun An ultramassive black hole about 33 billion times the mass of the sun has been discovered by astronomers in Britain. Scientists from Durham University said the supermassive black hole is one of the largest ever found. Ultramassive black holes are the most massive objects in the universe, with masses between 10 billion and 40 billion times the mass of the Sun. Astronomers believe they can be found at the center of all large galaxies such as the Milky Way. Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO after the approval of Turkey Turkey’s parliament voted to approve Finland’s NATO membership, clearing the final hurdle to admitting Nordic neighbor Russia to the defense alliance as its 31st member. Lawmakers in Ankara voted unanimously on March 30 to ratify Finland’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the last of the current members to approve the expansion after the Hungarian parliament on Monday also backed the move. Trump indicted is now the first former president to face criminal charges Donald Trump was indicted March 30 by a Manhattan grand jury in the Stormy Daniels hush money investigation, an unprecedented legal action that marks the first criminal charges in US history brought against a former president, New York has learned. York Daily News. Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina confirmed the indictment to the Daily News shortly after Trump learned of it. The documents were unsealed in the clerk’s office in Manhattan Supreme Court around 5:30 p.m., a court source told the Daily News. Powerful spring storm causes thunderstorms across the US A powerful spring storm system that spawned deadly tornadoes over the Southern and Midwestern United States brought strong storms and gusty winds to parts of the East Coast late April 1, including New York City. The storm moved east after unleashing hail, strong winds and tornadoes from Mississippi to Wisconsin, leaving at least 18 people dead, according to the Associated Press.

