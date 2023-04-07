International
The Rocket League team returns to the World Championship – News
Galloway, NJ The Stockton University Rocket League team is returning to the Collegiate Rocket League (CRL) World Championship after a dramatic run to win the North American Last Chance Qualifier on Sunday, April 2.
With the top two teams earning berths in the world, the Ospreys defeated Ball State (Indiana) 4 to 2 in the best-of-seven semifinals to earn a return trip. Stockton went on to beat St. Louis. Clair (Canada) 4 games to 1 to win the qualification.
It’s absolutely crazy. I can’t wait to just go to the finals every time, sophomore John Merendino said with a laugh. He and senior Brian Busse return from last years team along with freshman Anthony Cooper. In the last chance qualifier, you can’t lose. Its single elimination, so you have to make the most of it. But we did not back down before anyone.
The CRL World Championship is June 2-4 in Dallas with 16 qualifying teams competing for a share of $75,000 in school prizes. Last year, Stockton finished second to national power Northwood Blue from Northwood (Michigan) University.
Senior Brian Busse plays Rocket League in his dorm room. Busse is one of two members of the three-man team that will compete in the Rockets’ Collegiate League World Championship for the second straight year.
But earning a return trip to Dallas wasn’t easy. Due to some struggles during the Rocket League regular season, Stockton entered the last chance qualifier with a 6-8 record in the spring season and a 29-31 overall record.
To earn one of those two spots, the Ospreys had to win four best-of-seven games, including a 4-2 third-round victory over the University of Texas-Dallas (10-4 in the spring, 36-23 overall ).
After beating Universite Laval (Canada) 4-1 in the quarterfinals, Stockton faced Ball State in the semifinals. In the pivotal Game 6, Ball State scored a game-tying goal with almost no time on the clock to force overtime.
It was a bit tense in overtime. It was a little scary, said Cooper, who just started at Stockton in the spring semester.
But the math major from Forked River scored the game-winning goal 5 minutes, 39 seconds into overtime to lift the Ospreys to a 5-4 win and a spot at worlds.
I was psyched. I jumped out of my chair. Adrenaline was rising. It was drugs, Cooper said.
It honestly feels so good. It’s my last season and I’ve been putting in a ton of work, like eight hours a day. I’m happy that in the end we can still go to the worlds and hopefully win it this time.
Stockton Esports Program Manager Demetrios Roubos said this finish shows the trio are really just starting to flex their collective might.
They really showed they have what it takes by absolutely blowing away the competition, Roubos said. They were extremely proud of the team. This achievement highlights the resilience, teamwork and determination of our students and reinforces the importance of providing an inclusive and supportive environment for students to develop their skills and explore their interests.
Both Busse, of Hazlet, and Merendino, of Long Island, New York, said the teams’ struggles this spring have made the return trip that much more special.
I think it takes a few losses and a few problems to happen to really learn from it and figure out what we can fix to make ourselves better, said Merendino, who is a business marketing major. This was what we needed.
It honestly feels really good, said Busse, who is a business major with a concentration in finance. It’s my last season and I’ve been putting in a ton of work, like eight hours a day. I’m happy that in the end we can still go to the worlds and hopefully win it this time.
The CRL World Championship is a 16-team tournament with 10 teams representing North American universities and six teams from European schools. All 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four for the group stage. Within each group, teams will compete in a double elimination bracket with each match a best-of-five series. The top two teams from each group will advance and be placed in an eight-team, single-elimination group stage with best-of-five quarterfinals and best-of-seven semifinals and finals.
To watch a replay of Stocktons semi-final and final wins in the Last Chance Qualifier and to watch the CRL World Championship, go to the official Rocket League Twitch Channel at twitch.tv/rocketleague.
Story and photos by Mark Melhorn
|
