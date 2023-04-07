Maria Vina Lopez of Santiago de Compostela, Spain is the outstanding international graduate student in the College of Natural Sciences, Forestry and Agriculture, and the Honors College. The biology major with a minor in mathematics is the recipient of numerous awards, including an International Presidential Scholarship and a Center for Undergraduate Research Fellowship. Her honors thesis is: An Organoid Model for Human Brain Aging. As a research student, Vina Lopez studied the drug synergy effect of fluconazole and cyclosporin A in Candida albicans in the laboratory of Professor Robert Wheeler, and used C. elegans to study the effect of new combinations of small molecules on in vivo aging and to identify lifespan-extending cocktails in the laboratory of Professor Suzanne Angelis. For two summers, she was also a research intern in Professor Darren Higgins’ microbiology lab at Harvard Medical School, and for eight months last year, she collaborated on her honors research in Professor David Sinclair’s genetics lab, also at Harvard Medical School. At UMaine, Vina Lopez has been president of Engineers Without Borders, a resident assistant, a Maine teaching assistant and fellow teacher in genetics, and a member of the University’s Volunteer Ambulance Corps. She plans to pursue a Ph.D. in biological and biomedical sciences at Harvard Medical School.

Tell us about research, internships or research you were involved in as a student.

As a student I was involved in several research projects and internships in the field of biology and biomedicine. I worked in the Angeli lab at the University of Maine to study the effect of combinations of small molecules on in vivo age reversal and lifespan-extending cocktails. In the Wheeler laboratory, I studied the effect of the drug synergy of fluconazole and cyclosporine A on Candida albicans to improve antifungal therapies and combat the development of drug resistance. At Harvard Medical School, I conducted an undergraduate honors thesis in the Sinclair Laboratory, where I developed an organoid model of human brain aging and epigenetic drift, and screened for small molecules to reprogram human cells in vitro to a state younger. I also worked in the Higgins Laboratory to identify CD8+ T cell antigens that provide protection against listeria monocytogenes infection and studied the mechanism of listeria monocytogenes infection of the brain.

What difference has UMaine made in your life and helping you achieve your goals?

UMaine has played an important role in helping me achieve my academic and research goals. The university’s biology program and research opportunities gave me a solid foundation in the field, and the Office of International Programs welcomed me warmly and gave me personal and academic support throughout my studies. Additionally, my involvement in extracurricular activities such as Engineers Without Borders allowed me to develop leadership and teamwork skills that will be valuable in my future career.

Have you had an experience at UMaine that changed or shaped the way you see the world?

During my time at UMaine, I had the opportunity to work closely with my academic advisor and professors, who encouraged and challenged me to strive for academic excellence. Attending class work and participating in class discussions allowed me to deepen my understanding of the course material and develop critical thinking skills. Additionally, being part of the Honors College gave me the opportunity to work on research projects and engage in meaningful discussions with fellow students and faculty members. These experiences not only shaped my academic drive, but also taught me the importance of collaboration and intellectual curiosity. As a result, I now see the world through a more informed and nuanced lens, constantly seeking opportunities to expand my knowledge and contribute to meaningful research and projects. UMaine has been truly instrumental in shaping my academic and personal growth, and I am grateful for the transformative experiences it has provided.

Why UMaine?

I chose to attend the University of Maine because of its outstanding biology program and the many research opportunities available to undergraduate students. As a student pursuing a career in the biological sciences, I knew I needed to attend a university that would provide me with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in my field. The biology program at UMaine has a strong reputation for producing successful graduates who go on to pursue successful careers in a variety of fields. Additionally, the Office of International Programs at UMaine was a major factor in my decision to attend the university. As an international student, I was looking for a university that would provide me with the support and resources needed to succeed in a new and unfamiliar environment. The Office of International Programs at UMaine warmly welcomed me and provided me with personal and academic support throughout my studies. Their support has been invaluable to my success at UMaine, and I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences that UMaine has provided me as an international student.

How would you define the opportunities for student success at UMaine? Are there any particular initiatives, programs, or resource groups that have helped you succeed?

I would define the opportunities for student success at UMaine as wide and varied. From research opportunities to internships and extracurricular activities, UMaine offers a wide range of programs and resources that allow students to explore their interests and develop their skills. One of the most valuable resources for me has been my assigned academic advisor. My advisor has given me guidance on course selection, academic planning, and helped me navigate the university system. I’ve also found the Maine professor office hours and Teaching Assistant sessions to be extremely helpful in providing additional support outside of the classroom. Being able to discuss course material and receive feedback on assignments has been essential to my academic success. Additionally, the Honors College and the Office of International Programs have been a tremendous resource for me to find mentors and create a support system.

Did you work closely with a professor or mentor who made your experience at UMaine better?

I have had the privilege of working closely with several professors and mentors who have made my experience at UMaine even more satisfying. Professor Margaret Killinger, who is part of the faculty of the Honors College, has been a tremendous source of support and mentorship for me. She has helped me not only excel academically, but also develop important skills such as critical thinking and effective communication. Additionally, through her courses she challenged us to think beyond the classroom and apply what we learned to real-world issues, which was incredibly valuable. My academic advisor, Lynn Atkins, has also been an important part of my experience at UMaine. She has provided me with guidance on course selection, career planning, and other academic resources available at UMaine and beyond. She has always been available to support my goals and to advise and accompany me to achieve them. Having these two incredible women as mentors and guides at UMaine has been a truly transformative experience for me and helped shape me into the student I am today.

What advice do you have for incoming students to help them get off to the best possible start academically?

My advice to incoming students is to take advantage of all the opportunities available to them, both academically and beyond. This includes seeking out research and internship opportunities, getting involved in clubs and organizations that match their interests, and building strong relationships with professors and mentors. It’s important not to be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone and try new things that you don’t know what possibilities might emerge as a result. Additionally, it is important to prioritize self-care and seek support when needed and speak up.

Contact: Margaret Nagle, nagle@maine.edu