Prime Minister’s statement on World Health Day





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued this statement today on World Health Day: Today, as we celebrate World Health Day and mark 75 years since the founding of the World Health Organization, we are reminded of the importance of international cooperation in achieving the global goal of healthy lives and well-being for all. This year’s theme, Health for All, reminds us of the work that remains to be done towards this goal and what can be achieved when we work together. Members of the World Health Organization, including Canada, have come together to keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable. Thanks to our joint efforts, we have achieved major achievements in support of public health, such as the eradication of smallpox and the reduction of malaria transmission. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we acted quickly to strengthen our health systems and collectively distribute billions of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments around the world. Today, 30 percent of the world’s population does not have access to essential health services. The overlapping crises of conflict, climate, food and nutrition insecurity and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 are making it even more difficult for people to get the health services they need. Canada is committed to a future where everyone has access to essential health services and the health and rights of women and girls are respected. That’s why we’re leading in global health, increasing our international aid for women’s and girls’ health and rights to $1.4 billion by next year and keeping it at that level until 2030. Canada has work to do at home as well. Our universal public health care system is an essential part of what it means to be Canadian. It’s built on a promise that no matter where you live, or what you earn, you’ll always be able to get the medical care you need. But right now, our health care system is not living up to that promise. That’s why the Government of Canada is increasing health investments by over $198 billion over the next 10 years to improve health care for Canadians. Through these investments, we will support the provinces and territories in their efforts to clear the backlog and support the frontline workers who are the backbone of our health care system; improve access to family health services, as well as quality mental health and substance use services to support the well-being of all Canadians; and ensure that patients have access to their health information and benefit from sharing it between the health professionals they see, across jurisdictions. On this World Health Day, as we work towards #HealthForAll, we recommit ourselves to building a world where everyone has access to timely and quality health and nutrition services. Together, we can ensure that everyone, wherever they are in the world, can enjoy longer, healthier and more prosperous lives.

