Oral Health for Total Health – Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit





Oral health for complete health April is Oral Health Month and National Dental Hygienist Week PORT HOPE (April 6, 2023) April is Oral Health Month in Canada, and an important part of the celebration is National Dental Hygienist Week (NDHW), which takes place in April 410. The weeks theme is Oral Health for Total Health, to remind the public that taking care of our mouth, teeth and gums benefits our overall physical and mental well-being for life . Good oral health plays an important role in our overall health. This year, during oral health month and NDHW, Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPR District Health Unit) together with Canadian Association of Dental Hygienists (CDHA) will emphasize the importance of supporting children’s oral health, especially now that the Canadian Federal Government has launched Canada Dental Benefitwhich aims to help lower dental costs for eligible families. We are excited to be celebrating Oral Health Month, said Jessica Asselin, Health Promoter at the HKPR District Health Unit. By promoting the importance of good oral health and advocating for better access to dental care for all, we hope that people of all ages will develop good daily oral health habits. Oral health programs and services available to children are: Healthy Smiles Ontario

Healthy Smiles Ontario is a government-funded dental program that provides free preventive, routine and emergency dental services to children and youth under the age of 17 who meet financial and clinical eligibility requirements. Preventive Services Clinic

The HKPR District Health Unit provides free preventive services to eligible children and adolescents up to 17 years of age, including fluoride varnish application, sealants and scaling. Dental examinations

Offered in the Health Unit and schools, a registered dental hygienist will perform an assessment using a sterilized mirror to inspect your child’s mouth. School dental screenings provide an opportunity for children to be seen by a professional at no cost. Maintaining good oral health would not be possible without the help of dedicated oral health professionals. Consider thanking a member of your dental team this Oral Health Month. Residents of the HKPR District area can visit hkpr.on.ca/OralHealth for more information about HKPR District Health Unit programs and services available for oral health treatment at all stages, as well as eligibility information. -30- For media inquiries contact: Ashley Beaulac, Manager of Communications Services, HKPR County Health Unit, 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1212, abeaulac@hkpr.on.ca, OR Amanda Bray, Communications Officer, HKPR County Health Unit, 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1266, abray@hkpr.on.ca

