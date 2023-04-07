Plastic pollution is so widespread that it is causing a new disease in seabirds

A recent study puts a name to a condition that has worried researchers for years: plastiosis.

The word refers to a newly described disease characterized by severe stomach damage from eating small pieces of plastic in a large population of fleshy-footed shearwaters. While the name currently applies to a population of one species on one island, the dangers reach much further. There they are 170 trillion pieces of plastic floating on the surface of the ocean, and they are swallowed by thousands of marine species.

findings,published in Journal of Hazardous Materials, also highlight the scale of the world’s plastic pollution problem. These shearing waters did not nest in any highly developed area, but on remote Lord Howe Island, about 360 miles east of Australia. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site surrounded by an Australian marine park. However, while 75 percent of the island is protected for conservation, plastic still finds its way there.

Previous work by researchers showed that approximately 90 percent of the island’s fleshy-footed Shearwaters there was plastic in their intestines. Marine plastic begins to smell like food after it is coated with plankton and algae, luring birds with a strong sense of smell. This is why the species is among most birds affected by plastic on the planet.

Jennifer Lavers, a research scientist at Adrift Lab and co-author of the new study, has been observing these seabirds for more than a decade, along with colleagues from the Lord Howe Island Museum and London’s Natural History Museum. She saw it all in the stomach of the shearwaters: doll wings, toy fish, bits of plastic stamped with the word plastic.But these are only the known parts. Even millimeter-thick microplastics can cause significant harm as they explode in birds’ stomachs, Lavers says. Once the stomach is injured, the damage is irreversible.

For the study, Lavers and her colleagues visited Lord Howe Island to examine the stomach of the shearwater. They collected 30 tiny babies that had either recently died or had been euthanized due to extremely low body mass. The team completed the necropsies at a plastic-free research station to prevent contamination.They counted the ingested plastic in the birds’ stomachs and sent tissue samples back to the lab to look for collagen, the prominent protein in scar tissue. The lab team expected to find pockets of regional scar tissue. Instead, it was everywhere.

“I certainly didn’t expect that most of my samples were almost entirely composed of collagen,” says Hayley Charlton-Howard, another Adrift Lab researcher and co-author on the study.

Stomach aches from plastic were so common that researchers decided it needed a name. They chose plastiosis, following the pattern of silicosis and asbestosis, two irreversible lung diseases similarly caused by inorganic materials. Of note, while the birds consume natural abrasive pumice to aid in digestion, the researchers found that the plastic alone led to stomach scarring.

The plastic is indigestible and persists in the digestive tract, constantly scratching the fleshy legs of shearwaters. This causes some harmful health effects, says Lavers. Birds feel less hungry. There is less room for nutrients. A wounded stomach lacks flexibility, so the birds are able to carry fewer fish back to the nest. The damaged organ creates less digestive acid to process food and defend against parasites.

The presence of plastic causes a vortex of sublethal impacts, says Charlton-Howard. The fact that we were seeing such damage to such a vital organ is really, really disturbing.

Birds do not die directly from plasticosis, but the disease affects their growth, nutrition and general health. Lavers recently co-published a study Showing the average wingspan of Lord Howe Island’s Flesh-footed Shearwaters, bill length and body size have all decreased in the last 13 years alone. She has no doubt that the change is related to plastic taking up nutrient space in the birds’ stomachs.

Dozens of seabird species are already known to consume plastic and researchers expect that number to climb. It is likely that some of them also suffer from the newly described disease. At Midway Atoll, for example, researchers found 98 percent of Laysan Albatrosses there was plastic in their stomachs. That was in 1997. Global plastic production has only increased since then.

“I think there’s every reason that this phenomenon, plastosis, is likely to be much more widespread than we yet realize,” says Don Lyons, director of conservation science at Audubon’s Seabird Institute.

However, there are glimmers of hope for the world’s marine species. United Nations conducted the first negotiations at a global plastics treaty this winter. United Kingdom announced a ban on some single-use plastics in January, joining similar restrictions in Canada, Barbados and the European Union. These are important steps, but not enough to curb the problem. If the rate of production does not change, researchers predict the rate of plastic entering the world’s oceans will double between now and 2040.

Researchers hope that the name plasticosis contributes to a solution in its own rhetorical way. A common name allows researchers to gather around a topic and compare notes between species. The word is memorable and media-friendly, France Collard, a microplastics researcher at the Norwegian Polar Institute, said in an email. The study will certainly open new research perspectives in the field of plastic pollution, she said.

But a word can only do so much. Ultimately, reducing the world’s dependence on plastic is the preventative treatment for plastisosis. This is beyond the scope of any biologist. It’s really about finding the earlier stages of intervention, Lavers says, because once you get to that point, there’s no going back.