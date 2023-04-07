Dover chaos adds to strain on UK mainland bus operators | Travel and leisure

It was once a staple for group trips abroad, favored by school trips and touring retirees, but now it seems Britain may be falling out of love with continental coach travel.

Many are likely to have been put on hold by the chaos in Dover as people try to leave for the Easter holiday. An estimated 20,000 people were caught in gridlock last weekend alone after delays in border processing forced vehicles to queue for up to 14 hours.

Much of that delay was due to Brexit, something the home secretary, Suella Braverman, was accused of denying before her department admitted it had played a role in particularly burdening bus businesses with checks its time-consuming border crossings that mean passengers who once were now must have their passports stamped.

But this is just one of a number of challenges facing the industry, which includes a cut in passengers amid a cost-of-living crisis, staffing issues and rising fuel prices in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

John Johnson, who has run coach tours in Europe from the UK since 1979, described the delays in recent weeks as horrendous. He took over the business, Johnsons Coach & Bus Travel, from the family and his first operation began in 1909 using a simple horse and buggy. Johnson fondly remembered the heyday of European tours like the 1970s and 80s. That was a very good time and then, of course, there was a downward trend that started when cheap air travel came in, he said.

Today there are 2,500 bus operators in the UK, employing around 40,000 people, with 80% of businesses being small and medium-sized enterprises.

While many still use the cross-channel route, reports are growing of British tour operators abandoning routes to Europe in favor of domestic travel. Phil Smith, UK coach manager at the Passenger Transport Confederation, said some members were now focusing solely on the UK rather than doing international work as well. He cited multiple reasons for this, including a return to UK stays since the coronavirus and the greater risks involved in taking a coach abroad, for example if there is a breakdown.

Smith said he was disappointed by the scenes in Dover, but a contingency plan was in place for this weekend. However, he has long-term concerns about European entry-exit system to be introduced next year, which could make passport processing even longer. We hope to have constructive talks with the Port of Dover on how this situation can be managed, he said.

James Baker, who owns a small family-run bus company based in the Cotswolds, said he knew operators who had switched to a standard national licence, rather than an international licence. Many companies [are] pulling back from doing anything abroad, he said.

Another issue holding managers back is a lack of staff, Baker said, adding that they would only consider working in Brittany or Paris. We used to travel much further, but now there are risks if something goes wrong in Croatia, for example. The cost of getting someone else to take the tour and return the vehicle is too much. The risks are greater than the rewards.

They are short on drivers, he said, and need to focus on making a profit, with most staff unwilling to chase across the continent doing thousands of miles. After the pandemic, and when the layoff ended, Baker lost about six drivers, and he said training new people took time.

The bus journey coming from the other side across the Channel is also affected. A Blue Badge guide, Sally Jenkins, said she had seen a drop in the number of visits from French schools because after Britain left the EU, all children must show passports and some even require visas. We have seen fewer school trips, many groups are coming but nothing like in 2019. There have also been delays due to the stamping of passports.

Johnson said European tournaments had been in decline for some time, but recent developments made a comeback less likely. “Of course we’re focusing on places and destinations you can’t get to on a cruise ship,” he said, noting that as cruises became more popular, fewer people wanted to travel by bus.

One thing our industry needs to do better is sell our environmental benefits. The environmental cost per passenger is much lower on a bus than a car and better than airplanes.

Smith agreed, saying that buses emit five times less carbon dioxide than an airplane. There is a huge opportunity in terms of environment and sustainability that coaches can be a big part of reducing carbon going forward.

As for the future and whether the downward trend in European tours will continue, Smith said it was hard to say as the market was driven by what customers want.

“I don’t think it’s the end of the European coaches’ journey, but there are certainly challenges,” he said.