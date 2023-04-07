Loan of medical support to Ukraine





Lily Manson, a 7-year-old girl from Illinois, was watching news of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on television and wanted to help. Her father, Chris Manson, told VOA that during dinner she asked, “Can we pray for the people ofUkraine? They did more than they asked for. Manson tookaction. He helped send 28 ambulances and a fire engine to Ukraine. He also organizes fundraisers to support the initiative. People across the United States are supplying Ukraine with medical equipment or expertise. Bruce Foulke, president and CEO of American Heritage Credit Union in Philadelphia, has provided emergency medical supplies, including to refugees from Ukraine to Poland. He tooraised $400,000from credit union executives toward the purchase of five ambulances and medical equipment for children’s hospitals in Ukraine. Two ambulances were handed over to the Children’s Clinical Hospital of the city of Lviv. Foulke said he felt a sense of responsibility as a global citizen to help. Surgical expertise Dr. John Holcomb, a surgeon and US Army veteran, has helped train local medical professionals. He expressed concern with Russian attacks on health facilities. I think we all get onepunch in the gutwhen we see that, Holcomb said. Holcomb volunteered with the Global Surgical and Medical Support Group, a US nonprofit with rotating teams of 10 to 20 civilian doctors, nurses and doctors. The organization has trained more than 20,000 medical staff in Ukraine. Holcomb provided patient care and training at a civilian hospital in Lviv. A mental health facilityOPENin Lviv with the support of the Arizae Foundation, the charitable division of JustAnswer, a technology company based in San Francisco. The site provides treatment for people in the military and others who need help dealing with trauma. Offering hope As a volunteer with the International Medical Corps, Greg Klaus of Connecticut helpsTRAINnurses in Ukraine in critical care. Sometimes he taught in a hotel or on the Internet because countries were being bombed. I was able to walk into that life and get out of it pretty quickly, he said. These people are living it every day. Yakov Gradinar, a Ukrainian American, helps Ukrainians who have lost limbs. The Minnesota Prosthetic Foundation has provided prosthetic limbs to 22 Ukrainians since December 2022. Patients, both service members and civilians, travel to the facility for care and rehabilitation. The foundation works with a local producer and charity to cover costs. American volunteers make up half of the clinic’s staff. I’m always looking for opportunities like this so I can help people, Gradinar told VOA.

