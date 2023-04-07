International
China has not provided extensive aid to Russia as part of its war against Ukraine even as the two countries forge closer ties, senior Treasury officials say.
While China and Russia have strengthened ties since the Kremlin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the US has seen no evidence that China has provided systematic material support to the Kremlin as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government seek ways to evade Western sanctions and to complete her army. , according to senior US Treasury officials.
A senior Treasury official said China, as of now, is unwilling to provide material support to Russia on a scale and in a meaningful way, pointing to Russian efforts to obtain material from North Korea and Iran. The comments come almost a month after US intelligence revelations that China has been open to providing Russia with the requested military and financial aid, and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi about American concerns about such an action.
With relations between Washington and Beijing at historic lows, senior officials attributed China’s decision to block the most systematic aid yet to efforts across the sanctions coalition from US public comments to proactive messaging and direct that the Europeans have given to China.
With Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine now in its second year, the Biden administration has continued to take steps to fill gaps in the sanctions regime of Western allies as they expand intelligence sharing with US allies and jurisdictions, where Russia has sought to circumvent sanctions and export controls.
The US and its allies have also taken more direct action, sanctioning a Chinese satellite company that provided intelligence to Russian forces in January and placing several Chinese companies on a US export control list.
As part of that effort, and as leaders of the global financial system descend on Washington DC next week for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings, top US Treasury and intelligence officials will share information with relevant partners to help countries and businesses to understand how the Kremlin continues to use its intelligence services to evade the unprecedented sanctions regime imposed by the US and its allies, these senior officials also said.
The meetings next week with countries of U.S. concern are part of a broader push by Treasury over the next month, as top officials continue to speak around the world to strategize with U.S. allies and partners to deepen cooperation and to increase pressure on key countries to circumvent Russia’s sanctions and replenishment efforts.
Two of Treasury’s top sanctions officials, Brian Nelson and Liz Rosenberg, will continue to urge the US government to step up efforts internationally to talk to specific countries and their businesses about the risks of providing support to Russia and to share detailed information. on the evasion of sanctions. Nelson will travel to Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Germany to compare notes with their counterparts and continue to share intelligence on the ways in which Russia is trying to avoid sanctions; and, Rosenberg will travel to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, a region with a long history of ties to Russia, and through which officials have raised concerns that Russia is providing material.
Despite the impact the sanctions have had on the Russian economy, some observers have pointed to concerns over Moscow’s ability to evade the sanctions and reorient trade routes to continue acquiring some of the technology and financing needed to fund the machine. of the war through bordering countries and more permissive jurisdictions, such as the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.
But in recent months officials have also begun to see some results from their public and private efforts. Turkish officials told the US last month that their government has taken further action to block the transit of sanctioned goods directly to Russia, according to a source familiar with the discussion.
Since Russia launched its bloody war against Ukraine, the US has imposed thousands of sanctions against Russian politicians, oligarchs and companies, cut off the Russian central bank from its dollar reserves, as well as the global financial messaging system, damaging the industry of Russian defense. basis and set a price limit for Russian oil and oil products.
One of the most successful efforts, the price cap, has already had a visible effect with the Russian Finance Ministry announcing on Friday a $29 billion budget deficit for the first quarter of 2023, according to Reuters.
In a speech earlier this year on the anniversary of the Russian invasion, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo publicly warned Russian intelligence services that the US was monitoring their efforts and striking.
We know that Russia is actively looking for ways to circumvent these sanctions. In fact, one of the ways we know our sanctions are working is that Russia has tasked its FSB and GRU intelligence services with finding ways to avoid them, Adeyemo said in his February speech. .
