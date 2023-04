Japanese military helicopter crashes into the sea with 10 on board

Tokyo

CNN

–

Rescuers are scanning the waters off southern Japan for 10 people aboard a Japanese military helicopter that apparently crashed at sea on Thursday, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said. I will continue to do my best to gather information on the damage and look for human lives, said Hamada, who appeared visibly emotional when he spoke to reporters on Friday. Gen. Yasunori Morishita, chief of staff of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces (GSDF), said searchers had found what appeared to be part of the UH-60JA helicopter in the sea and were continuing to scan the ocean for survivors. If no survivors are found, the crash would be the deadliest Japanese military aviation accident since 1995, Japan’s Defense Ministry said. The missing troops include two pilots, two mechanics and six passengers, among them Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto, a senior GSDF commander, Morishita said. Sakamoto, the commander of the 8th Division, was newly appointed to his post on March 30, Japanese public broadcaster NHK announced on Friday. The helicopter that was surveying the local area went missing at 3:56 p.m. local time on Thursday after disappearing from radar screens off the coast of Miyako Island in Japan’s southern Okinawa Prefecture, according to the Defense Ministry. Miyako Island adjacent to the East China Sea is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Taiwan and is home to a JGSDF missile unit. A spokesman for the Japan Coast Guard told CNN that around 6:50 p.m. local time Thursday, a patrol boat picked up a lifeboat with the words Ground Self-Defense Force written on it from the sea. The spokesman added that early Friday morning, a window frame, a door with the Ground Self-Defense Force written on it and a rotor blade were found in waters north of Irabu Island, which is connected to Miyako Island by a bridge. According to manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the UH-60JA is a multi-purpose helicopter based on the US military’s Black Hawk helicopters. The last time at least 10 people were killed in a Japanese military aviation accident was on February 21, 1995, when a Maritime Self-Defense Force flying boat crashed in Kochi Prefecture, southern Japan, killing 11 people, the Defense Ministry said. In February 1984, 12 died when a flying boat crashed into waters off the west coast of Ao Island in Ehime Prefecture, the ministry said.

