The base’s field operations were voted among the best FBOs in America





Base operations at Page Field ranked in the top 10 percent of fixed-base operators in an international survey conducted by Aviation International News. This is the 11th consecutive year that Page Field Base Operations has been named a top fixed base operator by AIN. Base Operations ranked first in the Fort Myers/Naples area, landed in the top 15 overall for FBOs in America, and was also one of the top-ranked FBOs in the facilities category. We are pleased that Base Operations at Page Field has been recognized as a top FBO and are always happy when our facilities exceed our customers’ expectations, said Ben Siegel, CPA, CM, executive director of the Port Authority of Lee County. The FBO survey is conducted annually and asks pilots, flight attendants and dispatchers to provide feedback on the level of customer care at individual business and general aviation service providers across the US, Canada, Mexico, South and Central America and the Caribbean. AIN conducts the survey year-round online and calculates cumulative averages from 2015 until this year’s results are released. The survey asked eligible subscribers to rate the FBOs they visited in the past year in five categories: line service, passenger amenities, pilot amenities, facilities and customer service representatives. Aviation International News is a monthly trade publication that focuses on the business aviation market and covers news, features, special reports and survey results. AIN is distributed in print and digital formats to more than 38,000 eligible readers worldwide. AIN has been conducting surveys and providing service industry reports since 1981. The Port Authority of Lee County operates Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field in Fort Myers. Page Field serves corporate, commercial and private aviators through their business arm, Base Operations at Page Field, and has accommodated more than 170,000 aircraft operations in 2022. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for operations or construction of the airport and both airports are financed only by the revenues generated by their operations. WGCU is your trusted source for Southwest Florida news and information. We are a not-for-profit public service and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and give now. Thank you.

