International Weekly Foreign Policy News Quiz















NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 30: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers visits FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on January 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) Will the world go into recession in 2023? Inflation remains high, central banks continue to move away from an era of easy liquidity and financial markets look worryingly fragile. Develop…Show moreespecially open countries are struggling with debt crises. And adding to the uncertainty, Russia's war in Ukraine has destabilized supplies of energy, grain and fertilizer. As the World Bank and International Monetary Fund hold their spring meetings, PP representatives Ravi Agrawal will sit down with economist Lawrence H. Summers for a conversation about how the global economy is faring in the wake of multiple crises and what options policy makers should pursue.









ARLINGTON, VA – SEPTEMBER 11: In this US Navy brochure, sunrise at the Pentagon before a ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The American flag is draped over the Pentagon strike site. In 2008, the National Pentagon 9/11 Memorial opened adjacent to the site, located on Boundary Channel Drive in Arlington, Va., and commemorates the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon and aboard American Airlines Flight 77 during the terrorist attacks. (Photo by Damon J. Moritz/Released by Getty Images) The Biden administration has faced a number of national security challenges in the past two years, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the growing challenge posed by China. How do you do it? …Show moreDoes the White House prioritize managing different risks? How is it strengthening US deterrence capabilities in traditional military areas while trying to develop capabilities in emerging technologies such as cyber and artificial intelligence? Colin Kahl, the US undersecretary of defense for policy, is charged with building and planning US national security strategy. A former editor of the FP's Shadow Government page, Kahl will join editor-in-chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth conversation about the country's defense and foreign policy priorities.









US Climate Adviser John Kerry (R) listens to US President Joe Biden (L) deliver a speech as they attend a meeting focused on action and solidarity at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) ) in Glasgow on 1 November 2021. – COP26, which will take place from 31 October to 12 November 2021 in Glasgow, will be the biggest climate conference since the Paris 2015 summit and is seen as crucial in setting targets of emissions worldwide to slow global warming, as well as to strengthen other key commitments. (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) The Biden administration has introduced landmark legislation to reduce carbon emissions, but can it get the rest of the world on board fast enough? Does Washington still have an open freedom?…Show morein Beijing on climate-related issues? What should the world expect from COP28 this year? John Kerry is US President Joe Biden’s special climate envoy. Hell joins FP’s Ravi Agrawal to discuss the United States’ role in the climate crisis and the White House’s plans to achieve its goals. The interview serves as a preview of the 2023 FP Climate Summit on April 26.

