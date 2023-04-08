Climate-hit Barbados says it has a plan to overhaul the World Bank and IMF

As conflict and inflation dominate the World Bank’s spring meetings next week, campaigners are pushing for a redesign of the global financial architecture to help countries deal with climate change.

Experts say developing countries are scrambling to find the funds needed to stop burning planet-warming fossil fuels and prepare for tomorrow’s climate disasters as they grapple with rising costs, mounting debt and extreme events. of the weather.

The question is what to do about it, amid international tensions fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and trade spats between the US and China.

Enter Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

“We believe we have a plan,” the leader of the Caribbean island nation, threatened by storms and rising sea levels, told world leaders at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in November.

Known as the Bridgetown Initiative, the ideas she floated include using the International Monetary Fund to turn “billions upon trillions” into investments to cut carbon pollution, as well as a tax on fossil fuel profits to cushion the economic shock of climate impacts. .

While the proposals are still being debated, they have gained traction among major economies that hold sway over the World Bank and IMF, raising hopes for action in the coming months.

The World Bank is under particular pressure after the resignation of chief executive David Malpass amid questions over his stance on climate change.

David Malpass resigned as president of the World Bank after pressure over his stance on climate change Brendan Smialowski/AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron has embraced the reform push and will seek to keep the momentum going with a climate finance summit in June, ahead of Bank meetings and UN climate summits later this year.

The reform plans are gaining momentum because they fill a “political vacuum” over funding for the global climate response, said Avinash Persaud, the economist who runs Barbados’ “One and a Half Men and a Table” campaign.

“I feel we have a moment here,” he told AFP.

‘Burning and Drowning’

United Nations climate science experts have said time is running out to invest in the changes needed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures.

Currently, the world is way off track, risking huge costs to nature, human societies and the global economy.

“Unless money is put on the table, we will not be able to solve the climate crisis,” said Harjeet Singh, Head of Global Policy Strategy at the Climate Action Network campaign group.

Recent years have seen heat waves, droughts and floods in major global breadbaskets.

Climate disasters in recent years included the floods that devastated Pakistan in 2022 Fida Hussain / AFP

In Pakistan, for example, the economy was already struggling after years of political turmoil, but a global energy price hike and catastrophic floods last year have pushed it to the brink.

Developing countries are already losing “huge portions” of their gross domestic product each year to climate impacts, Persaud said.

“We’re burning and drowning in the same year, that’s climate change for you,” he said.

After the war

The so-called Bretton Woods financial architecture was created to help rebuild countries devastated by World War II and to promote global trade and development.

The world has now reached a new inflection point, said Cameroonian economist Vera Songwe.

“If you combine all these crises we have today, it looks like we just went through a war,” she told AFP.

Of those crises, climate change is now “the most critical and enduring risk,” she said, adding that it is already “penetrating every aspect of global economic development.”

Accountability for climate finance Luca MATTEUCCI / AFP

Financial institutions have started to take measures.

The IMF has established a new loan-based Resilience and Sustainability Trust to help the poorest or most vulnerable countries foster sustainable growth. Barbados was the first recipient.

The World Bank says it committed a record $31.7 billion last year to help countries tackle climate change and is starting to draw up a roadmap for change.

But even though rich countries have fallen short of their target of providing $100 billion a year to help developing countries invest in clean energy and increase resilience to climate impacts, research has shown that the true costs already far exceed this figure.

Songwe co-chaired the UN High-Level Panel on Climate Finance, which last year said it would need more than $2 trillion a year by 2030 to respond to the climate crisis. .

‘Change the world?’

Barbados’ plan aims to raise those trillions by using roughly $500 billion in IMF reserve assets known as special drawing rights as collateral in a new climate trust, which can borrow cheaply to invest in private sector emissions reduction projects.

It also calls for multilateral development banks to significantly increase their lending, while stressing that debt agreements should include, as Barbados has, disaster clauses that allow a country to freeze repayments for two years after an extreme event.

And the plan requires taxes for example on fossil fuel profits to help countries deal with climate loss and damage.

Singh welcomed the proposal, although campaigners want debt cancellation on the table and greater recognition of responsibility from wealthy polluters.

Inequalities of climate change Julia Han JANICKI / AFP

Persaud said the hope was to build a broad coalition of countries on the climate front approximately 40 percent of the world’s population to push for change.

“You will change the world for 3.2 billion people, especially because this group is growing,” he said.

(AFP)