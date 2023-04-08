Off the Charts: World’s Ocean Surface Temperature Hits Record High | oceans

According to US government data, the world’s ocean surface temperature has reached an all-time high since satellite records began, leading to sea heat waves across the globe.

Climate scientists said preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed that the average ocean surface temperature has been at 21.1C since then early April beating the previous high of 21C set in 2016.

The current trajectory appears to be off the charts, breaking previous records, said Prof Matthew England, a climate scientist at the University of New South Wales.

Three years of La Nia conditions across the vast tropical Pacific have helped suppress temperatures and moderate the effect of rising greenhouse gas emissions.

But scientists said heat was now rising at the ocean surface, pointing to a possible El Nio pattern in the tropical Pacific later this year that could increase the risk of extreme weather and further challenge global heat records.

Dr Mike McPhaden, a senior research scientist at Noaa, said: The last triple extinction in La Nia has ended. This prolonged cold spell was reducing average global surface temperatures, despite the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Now that it’s over, we’re likely to see the climate change signal come through loud and clear.

La Nia periods characterized by cooling in the central and eastern tropical Pacific and stronger trade winds have a cooling effect on global temperatures. During El Niño periods, ocean temperatures in those regions are warmer than usual and global temperatures rise.

According to Noaa data, the second warmest global average ocean temperatures coincided with El Nio that ran from 2014 to 2016.

of the data is mainly driven by satellite observations but also verified by measurements from ships and buoys. The data does not include the polar regions.

More than 90% of the extra heat caused by the addition of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere from burning fossil fuels and deforestation is taken up by the ocean.

A study last year said the amount of heat accumulated in the ocean was accelerating and penetrating deeper, providing fuel for extreme weather.

England, a co-author of that study, said: What we’re seeing now [with the record sea surface temperatures] it is the emergence of a warming signal that most clearly reveals the footprint of our increasing interference with the climate system.

Measurements from 2 km above the ocean show rapid accumulation of heat in the upper ocean, especially since the 1980s.

Dr Kevin Trenberth, a climate scientist and distinguished researcher at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research, said observations showed that heat in the tropical Pacific was extending up to more than 100 metres.

He said the heat would have detrimental effects on the upper atmosphere, creating more heat, adding energy to weather systems and causing ocean heat waves.

Dr Alex Sen Gupta, an associate professor at the UNSW Climate Change Research Centre, said the satellites showed that at the surface of the ocean, the rise in temperature had been almost linear since the 1980s.

skip past newsletter promotion The most important stories of the planet. Get all the environmental news of the week – the good, the bad and the essential Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”green-light”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you down to Earth every week.”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. after promoting the newsletter

What’s surprising is that even the last three years have been really warm, despite the fact that we’ve had La Nia conditions, he said. But now it’s even warmer and we’re getting what looks like record temperatures.

Sen Gupta is part of an international team of scientists studying marine heat waves, which his group classifies as an area of ​​the ocean where temperatures are in the 10% highest ever recorded for that time of year for at least five consecutive days.

CURRENT observations indicate moderate to strong sea heat waves in several regions, including the southern Indian Ocean, the southern Atlantic, in northwestern Africa, around New Zealand, northeastern Australia, and western Central America.

It’s unusual to see so many fairly extreme ocean heat waves at the same time, Sen Gupta said.

While marine heat waves can be caused by local weather conditions, studies have shown they have increased in frequency and intensity as the oceans have warmed, a trend that is projected to worsen with human-caused global warming.

Warmer oceans provide more energy for storms, as well as endanger ice sheets and raise global sea levels, caused by the expansion of salty water as it warms.

Marine heat waves can also have devastating effects on marine wildlife and cause coral bleaching on tropical reefs. Experiments have also suggested that warming oceans could fundamentally change the food web, boosting the growth of algae while reducing the types of species that people eat.

Prof Dietmar Dommenget, a climate scientist and modeler at Monash University, said the signal of human-caused global warming was much clearer in the oceans.

Obviously they were in a rapidly warming climate and would see new records all the time. Many of our forecasts predict an El Nio.

If this happens, look at new records not only in the ocean, but on land. This data already suggests we were looking at a record, and there could be more later this year.