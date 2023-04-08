Cannes takes shape and Disney cuts near EMEA – Deadline

Good afternoon Insiders, Jesse Whittock back in the hot seat. Johnny Depp, Disney and a strange UK government department called the Ratings Agency were in the international film and TV news this week. Be sure to sign up for the Insider newsletter by clicking here. Let’s go.

Depp goes to Cannes

Cannes you dig it: Zac Ntim with this report… The 76th Cannes Film Festival opens in just over a month, and news has been pouring in from the Croisette this week as festival organizers have prepared the press for the official selection, which was confirmed on Tuesday for April 13. This year’s festival will take place from May 16-27. and now we have our opening film: Johnny Depp’s comeback film Jeanne du Barry. Directed by Maïwenn, who also stars, the French-language pic will have its world premiere on May 16, and the film will hit theaters the same day in France. Depp portrays King Louis XV and speaks French in the film, which draws inspiration from the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles. The film was long expected to debut on the Croisette, but it remains a bold and somewhat controversial choice that marks Depp’s first feature film role in three years after his tumultuous libel trial against Amber Heard ended.

Star Power: Also confirmed to join Maïwenn and Depp on the Croisette is Martin Scorsese, who will debut his latest work. The Flower Moon Assassins, on May 20 alongside stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Disney’s Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny, will take over the festival on May 18. Mr. Indy himself, Harrison Ford and director James Mangold will be among the stars to hit the red carpet to a John Williams soundtrack at the premiere. The festival will also host a career tribute to Ford 15 years after his debut Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. With only the three films confirmed above, it’s going to be quite a buzzing year on the Croisette. That should excite some industry insiders, who have quietly complained that the event has gradually ceded star power to fall festivals like Venice and Toronto. Here and here we’ve listed some of the other buzz movies we hear might be in the mix. Review Deadline when the festivities begin and read the full report Jeanne du Barry here in the meantime.

Disney EMEA Abbreviations

Brace, holder: In February, Disney announced a massive restructuring and downsizing across the company as its sweeping bets on streaming profitability, advertising declines and stock price declines combined to give CEO Bob Iger a major headache . Iger confirmed that 7,000 staff would be leaving, with the first of three expected waves of layoffs now in the U.S. As is often the case with major studios, international cuts will inevitably follow, and Max and I have heard from multiple sources that staff at its London HQ and other satellite offices in the EMEA region are bracing for bad news. Word is, Iger traveled to London right after the Oscars to talk to top brass. While we don’t know the nature of those talks, we can assume that talk of cost efficiency was addressed.

What we know: Staff are expecting content cuts and layoffs from about 5,000 Disney staff outside the United States. Disney+, which has the most international teams, is the obvious place for the ax to fall, but we’re hearing that many other divisions are waiting to get involved. “There will definitely be layoffs, so we’re waiting for the names and the number of employees to come out,” a source told us. Of course, Disney isn’t the only US giant having to make tough calls to make the economy work, and it’s not all doom and gloom, with Disney+ Germany this week announcing a new original, for example. Also worth noting, Disney will be holding Star Wars Celebration Europe in London this Easter weekend. Thousands of Jedi disciples are in the ExCel Center right now and our intrepid reporter Zac is on the ground looking for the best news. Read more about it here, while our full report on the EMEA cuts can be found here.

UK studios crippled

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ was partially filmed at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden. Paramount Pictures

Tax issue: Talk to any Brit and they’ll tell you their bills are going up almost every month at the moment. UK studios are of course not immune to this, and now they are surrounded in the nether regions by a so-called ‘studio tax’. Jake has been following the story for the past few months, as studio executives have lobbied the government to rethink a plan that has now increased their property tax bill to potentially fatal levels. The Valuation Office agency (those guys, again) officially brought out an update to its ‘rateable values’ rating this week, which it uses to calculate non-domestic property rates in England and Wales, and it’s raising prices . Pinewood and Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios are paying fees well into eight-figure territory, while indies such as Twickenham Film Studios have seen fees quadruple. There is a mixture of bewilderment, fear and anger among studio bosses, but they remain hopeful that the worst impacts may be reversed. If they are not, the concern is that additional costs are passed on to producers, making the UK’s thriving manufacturing sector less attractive to outside investors. Much more details here.

South Africa explodes

‘DAM’ to: We headed to South Africa (via Zoom) to interview director Alex Yazbek about his exciting psychological thriller series. dams for our latest Global Breakouts Tuesday feature. What you’ll read in our feature report is a fascinating look at both Showtime’s original and South African shows, as well as society in general. Yazbek reveals how his show, which follows a young woman who returns to South Africa from abroad for her father’s funeral before things get weird, supernatural and complicated, tries to break the various rules that have raised country production business – mostly with characters of different races interacting through danger and story rather than stereotypes and clichés designed not to offend. South Africa is a country with a difficult and, at times, horrific political and social past, so it is evident how dams is trying – and succeeding – to do something different. As Yazbek tells us, “I will not be manipulated by my guilt.” Go deeper.

Manufacturers of ‘M3GAN’ in NZ

‘M3GAN’ token: like Avatar: The Path of Water was breaking box office records, another film shot in New Zealand suddenly made a dent in the top charts of cinemagoers, M3GAN. Diana sat down with the producers of the camp horror film to discuss why New Zealand’s Auckland is becoming one of the world’s top TV and film filming locations. For any Hollywood types who think NZ is too far from home, producer Adam Hendricks noted that Auckland reminded him of LA “in a lot of ways”. The Blumhouse and Atomic Monster production began streaming on Peacock in the US last month after making more than $176 million at the worldwide box office. Lots of wisdom here, so read on.

Fundamentals

🌶️ Heat: Jam sandwiches everywhere! The long-awaited Paddington in Peru will begin filming in July, Andreas revealed on Monday.

🌶️ And another one: Paolo Sorrentino will start filming a new movie in June. Details are scarce, but here’s what we know.

🌶️ A spicy third: Siddarth Anand will direct Tiger vs Pathaan, the latest in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe franchise. Liz with this.

🌶️ Another: Cameron Britton and Taylor Russell are the latest names attached to Na Hong-Jin’s Korean thriller Hopeaccording to Andrea’s double scoop.

🌶️ Another one please:Killing Eve Writer Georgia Lester is giving the kidnapping of British model Chloe Ayling the TV treatment for the BBC. Jake was first.

🦁 Rename it: MGM’s international streaming service will now be known as MGM+ International.

🗞️ News man: Outgoing ITN producer Chris Shaw reflects on 40 years in the UK news organisation. He sat down with Jake.

🤝🏽 Cultural Pact: Amazon will work with the Indian government to promote the country’s creative economy.

🎭 Treading new boards: Olivier Award Winner Standing on the edge of the sky will transfer to the Gillian Lynne Theater early next year. Beautiful from Bazi.

🚪 Coming out: Fremantle’s long-serving HR chief Nicky Gray revealed to Max.

🏪 New Store #1: Richard Bacon launched Yes Yes Media, with an eclectic mix of financial backers.

🏪 New Store #2: UK VFX firm Jellyfish Pictures has launched an outpost in Mumbai, Zac revealed.

🍿 Cash register: The Super Mario Brothers MovieIts receipts are growing outside the U.S. Just Peachy, Nancy reported.

