Mass media major Ben Meenan knows a world without the sun – News

“Silence on set” took on a whole new meaning for Ben Meenan during the summer of 2021. Shooting from sunup to sundown, the eerie silence of repeated 4am shoots still rings in his ears. Not to mention, it’s hard to forget the smell of a skunk wafting through the garage.

There was a scene we had to film that took place inside a car, said Meenan, a senior media major in the School of Communication and lead actor in the independent film. Sunday*.

Our car was parked in the garage and we had the full set. It was getting kind of claustrophobic so we opened the garage door and in walks this skunk! We all tried to coax him out so we could continue filming before the sun came up, but that little guy got stuck behind all the tools in the corner! Meenan said. Luckily, we got him out before he sprayed anyone.

The unwanted skunk visit was just one of many fond memories on the set of the film Sunday*a coming of age thriller set in a sunless world.

This movie is about a kid named Leo Carraway. He lives in a world where the sun only rises once every seven years, and he wants to ask his high school sweetheart, Emily, to go see the sunrise with him. But after stealing the briefcase and getting into a catastrophic car accident with his friends, Leo learns about the illusions of his world, his friendships and himself until sunrise, Meenan said.

Sunday* saw its world premiere on Friday, March 30, at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington, Indiana. Written as a powerful warning about the impacts of climate change, the film offers viewers a glimpse of a future where the sun doesn’t exist but once every seven years.

It is definitely a passion project, said Meenan. And the message that my friend Adam and I wanted to get across really shines through in the last part.

Meenan’s childhood friend Adam Ahmed is the director and executive producer of the film and has worked diligently to bring Sunday* in life since 2021.

Adam and I have been best friends for over twenty years. And I just remember I was at a mutual friend’s house one day, chilling on the couch, and he leaned over and asked, Ben, do you still want to make movies one day? And I was like, hell yeah! The rest was history.

Growing up from cute, goofy homemade videos filmed in the backyard, Sunday* it is the first feature film the duo has produced. With a full cast and crew of over 30 people, the independent film took shape in South Bend, Indiana.

When I moved to Moline, Illinois, I met this kid named Chandler, Meenan said. And he’s this crazy guy talented in both editing and sound recording. When I told him about this idea that Adam and I had, he joined us as an executive producer. We were the top three in full production.

The cast of Sunday* filmed on location for a month straight from 8pm to 6am, bouncing between South Bend and Bloomington, Indiana. Because the concept of the film takes place in a sunless world, every scene required total darkness.

At least five or six times during the shoot, the cops came up to us and said what are you guys doing? Meenan recalled.

While a script was written, much of the story had to be improvised on location due to the time constraints of the darkness, not to mention some of the actors in the film only had a week or two to shoot their scenes.

We had a solid story structure and we definitely knew what had to happen in each scene,” said Meenan. “But we had to play with a lot of dialogue until it worked.

Sunday* premiered in Bloomington, Indiana, and its next stop is the historic Normal Theatre, scheduled for an April 21, 2023 release, with hopes that more theaters will pick it up in both Indianapolis and Chicago.

I just called the Normal Theater and they were happy to support us and show our film. I mean, a lot of college students only make short films, but we made a feature film, Meenan said. We did a test screening and it just felt so weird to see myself on the big screen!

But Meenan is no stranger to being in the limelight. As a theater minor at Illinois State University, his love of performing has already graced the stage, having starred in Boys and dolls, Mary StuartAND Mother Courage and her Children at the Performing Arts Center.

Sunday* premieres March 30 in Bloomington, Indiana.

Acting is my career. I knew I wanted to be an actor since I was little. In fact, I remember in fifth grade my mom convinced me to audition Through the looking glass. And I got to play the Red Knight! Meenan recalled.

There’s no doubt that Meenan shines on stage and screen, but his love for film doesn’t stop at acting. In fact, his fascination with film and entertainment production convinced him to join the School of Communication.

I knew I could continue to build my acting craft on my own if I needed to, but I really wanted to learn more about the behind-the-scenes stuff, so I applied for a master’s in mass media. And now I have started working TV-10 and get that experience. Not to mention, sign up for the Foxtail Film Festival course.

of Foxtail Film Festival is a new initiative for the School of Communication. Scheduled for April 27-30 at the Normal Theatre, the festival provided hands-on learning opportunities for Communication students.

COM 334: Film Festival Management and Curation is a new course offered by Dr. Andrew Ventimiglia, assistant professor in the School of Communication. This class focuses on the business and art of film festival management, including evaluating and judging entries to produce a curated festival lineup.

I saw this film festival class offered this semester and immediately knew I wanted to take it. Filming Sunday*, I definitely wanted to see our film at a festival one day, so what better way to gain knowledge? This class has really delivered, and I’ve enjoyed it so much so far.

Sunday* will be shown at the Normal Theater on April 21.

The feeling is mutual.

I have had the pleasure of having Ben as a student in three of my classes, including COM 334. Ben has a great eye for detail when we are showing films for the Foxtail Film Festival mainly due to his experience working and acting in a film artistic, which is quite an ambitious undertaking for a full-time student! Dr. Ventimiglia said.

The School of Communication will always support its students and their passion projects.

I have to show my teaser trailer Sunday* in the class of Dr. Ventimiglias, which is really cool because I’ve been telling people about this movie for a while and promoting it.

Meenans enthusiasm and passion for film has rubbed off on his peers and instructors.

Ben has the biggest smile and he’s so genuine, said David Allen, a fellow student enrolled in COM 334. It’s clear how much he cares. When he talks about his movie in class, you can see his face light up.

Ben’s interest and passion for film extends beyond his acting and is evident in the way he talks about film, understands details about the film industry and its demands, and actively works to improve our film festival. From what I’ve seen, I’m sure Ben has a bright future ahead of him! added Dr. Ventimiglia.

A bright future, indeed. Sunday* will premiere in the Bloomington-Normal community on April 21. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Normal Theatre.

We all have one life. Let’s do it. And let’s have fun, Meenan said with a smile.

Watch the movie Sunday* IN Instagram and subscribe to to YouTube channel to see the growing success of independent film.