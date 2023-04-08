International
Biden review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump | News, Sports, Jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday blamed his predecessor, President Donald Trump, for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that brought some of the darkest moments of the Biden presidency. The White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called “hot bath” of US policy on ending the nation’s longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that Biden was “severely limited” from Trump’s decisions. He admits that the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan should have started sooner, but blames the delays on the Afghan government and military, as well as assessments by the U.S. military and intelligence community.
The short document was drafted by the National Security Council, not an independent entity, with input from Biden himself. The administration said the detailed reviews conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon, which the White House said would be released privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be released publicly.
“President Biden’s choices about how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely limited by the conditions created by his predecessor. said the White House briefing, noting that when Biden took office, “The Taliban were in the strongest military position they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half the country.”
Trump responded by accusing the Biden administration of playing games “A new disinformation game” to detach from “THEIR EXTREMELY INCOMPETENT DELIVERY IN AFGHANISTAN.” On his social media page, he said: Biden is responsible, no one else!
The report condemns the intelligence community’s overly optimistic assessments of the Afghan military’s readiness to fight and says Biden followed military commanders’ recommendations on the pace of withdrawal of US forces.
“Obviously we didn’t get it right,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday, but sidestepped questions about whether Biden regrets the decisions and actions that led to the recall. Kirby said of the report that “Its purpose is not accountability,” but rather “understanding” what happened to inform future decisions. The White House claims that mistakes in Afghanistan have informed its handling of Ukraine, where the Biden administration has been praised for supporting Kiev’s defense against Russian invasion. The White House says it has simulated worst-case scenarios ahead of the February 2022 invasion and moved to release intelligence about Moscow’s intentions months ago.
“We now prioritize earlier evacuations when faced with a degrading security situation.” the White House said. In an apparent effort to defend its national security decision-making, the Biden administration also notes that it issued prewar warnings about “strong objections from senior officials in the Ukrainian government.”
Republicans in Congress have sharply criticized the Afghanistan withdrawal, focusing on the death of 13 service members in a suicide attack at Kabul airport that also killed more than 100 Afghans. Shawn Vandiver, a Marine veteran and founder of #AfghanEvac, an effort to resettle Afghans fleeing the country, called the NSC report a “The next important step.”
“We are pleased to see the recognition of lessons learned and are laser-focused on continuing relocation and relocation operations.” Vandiver said in a statement. But Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted Thursday that the recall was “An Unmitigated Fiasco”, adding, “Spending money on a blame-shifting report isn’t going to change that.”
The administration’s report appears to shift any blame for the August 26, 2021 suicide attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, saying it was the US military that made a possibly key decision.
“To manage the potential threat of a terrorist attack, the President repeatedly asked if the military required additional support to carry out their mission at HKIA.” the report states, adding, “Senior military officials confirmed that they had sufficient resources and authority to mitigate the threats.”
Kirby credited U.S. forces for their actions in conducting the largest air evacuation of noncombatants in history during the chaos of the fall of Kabul.
“They ended our nation’s longest war,” he told reporters. “This was never going to be an easy thing to do. And as the president himself has said, it would never be low-grade, low-risk, or low-cost.”
Since the US withdrawal, Biden has blamed the February 2020 deal Trump reached with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, saying it pushed the US out of the country. The deal has been blamed by analysts for undermining the US-backed government, which was ousted the following year. Under the US-Taliban Doha agreement, some 5,000 Taliban prisoners were released as a condition for what were supposed to be separate future peace talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban. Kirby noted that the release and other examples of what he said was one “General sense of degradation and neglect” inherited by Biden. But the deal also left an opening for the U.S. to scrap the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban if promised Taliban-Afghan peace talks failed — which they did under Biden, as the U.S. military was pulling back and Taliban fighters were advancing. The US would withdraw all forces by May 1, 2021. Biden pushed for a full withdrawal until September, but refused to delay further, saying it would prolong a war that was long overdue. Since the withdrawal, the US has carried out a successful operation to kill al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri – the group’s No. 2 leader during the 9/11 attacks – which the White House has argued is proof that it can still thwart terrorist groups in Afghanistan. But images of the disorder and violence during the fall of Kabul still reverberate, including scenes of Afghans falling from American aircraft trucks, Afghan families handing babies over airport gates to escape oppression and mob violence, and the destruction after the suicide attack on the Abbey Gate. A February report by the US government’s special inspector general for Afghanistan placed the most immediate blame for the collapse of the Afghan military on both the Trump and Biden administrations: “Due to (Afghan security forces’) dependence on US military forces, the decision to withdraw all US military personnel and dramatically reduce US support to (Afghan security forces) destroyed the morale of Afghan soldiers and police. “
Pressed by reporters Thursday afternoon, Kirby repeatedly defended the U.S. response and efforts to evacuate American citizens and argued with reporters who referred to the withdrawal as chaotic. At one point, he paused in what appeared to be an attempt to collect his emotions.
“For all this talk of chaos, I just didn’t see it, not from my position,” said Kirby, who was the Pentagon spokesman during the withdrawal. “At one point during the evacuation, a plane full of people, American and Afghan, took off every 48 minutes, and not a single mission was missed. So I’m sorry, I’m just not going to buy the whole chaos argument.”
The release of the NSC review comes as the State Department and House Republicans battle over documents over classified cables related to the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Rep. Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called Kirby’s comments “Embarrassing and insulting.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2023/04/biden-review-of-chaotic-afghan-withdrawal-blames-trump/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Two Democrats have been kicked out of the Tennessee House after gun control protests
- Today’s 2023 Masters TV Broadcast Times, Latest Odds & How to Watch
- DOJ opens investigation into leaks of apparent classified US military documents
- Students incorporating animation into daily lessons
- Everett settles $500,000 lawsuit with bikini-clad baristas over dress code ordinance – NBC 6 South Florida
- Protectionism spreading on both sides of the Atlantic
- Photos show Laredo supporting Donald Trump at a flag waving event
- PM Modi in Telangana today to inaugurate development projects; CM KCR to skip program
- Looking into Zelensky’s speaking role at G20 summit, Ukrainian minister to visit India next week
- Videos showing woman’s violence not enough to get stabbing victim a restraining order
- Salukis score a season-high 17 runs at Evansville
- MACC-Tech: Attracting the Next Generation to Aggregates : Pit & Quarry