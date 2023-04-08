Biden review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump | News, Sports, Jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday blamed his predecessor, President Donald Trump, for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that brought some of the darkest moments of the Biden presidency. The White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called “hot bath” of US policy on ending the nation’s longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that Biden was “severely limited” from Trump’s decisions. He admits that the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan should have started sooner, but blames the delays on the Afghan government and military, as well as assessments by the U.S. military and intelligence community.



The short document was drafted by the National Security Council, not an independent entity, with input from Biden himself. The administration said the detailed reviews conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon, which the White House said would be released privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be released publicly.

“President Biden’s choices about how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely limited by the conditions created by his predecessor. said the White House briefing, noting that when Biden took office, “The Taliban were in the strongest military position they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half the country.”

Trump responded by accusing the Biden administration of playing games “A new disinformation game” to detach from “THEIR EXTREMELY INCOMPETENT DELIVERY IN AFGHANISTAN.” On his social media page, he said: Biden is responsible, no one else!

The report condemns the intelligence community’s overly optimistic assessments of the Afghan military’s readiness to fight and says Biden followed military commanders’ recommendations on the pace of withdrawal of US forces.

“Obviously we didn’t get it right,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday, but sidestepped questions about whether Biden regrets the decisions and actions that led to the recall. Kirby said of the report that “Its purpose is not accountability,” but rather “understanding” what happened to inform future decisions. The White House claims that mistakes in Afghanistan have informed its handling of Ukraine, where the Biden administration has been praised for supporting Kiev’s defense against Russian invasion. The White House says it has simulated worst-case scenarios ahead of the February 2022 invasion and moved to release intelligence about Moscow’s intentions months ago.

“We now prioritize earlier evacuations when faced with a degrading security situation.” the White House said. In an apparent effort to defend its national security decision-making, the Biden administration also notes that it issued prewar warnings about “strong objections from senior officials in the Ukrainian government.”

Republicans in Congress have sharply criticized the Afghanistan withdrawal, focusing on the death of 13 service members in a suicide attack at Kabul airport that also killed more than 100 Afghans. Shawn Vandiver, a Marine veteran and founder of #AfghanEvac, an effort to resettle Afghans fleeing the country, called the NSC report a “The next important step.”

“We are pleased to see the recognition of lessons learned and are laser-focused on continuing relocation and relocation operations.” Vandiver said in a statement. But Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted Thursday that the recall was “An Unmitigated Fiasco”, adding, “Spending money on a blame-shifting report isn’t going to change that.”

The administration’s report appears to shift any blame for the August 26, 2021 suicide attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, saying it was the US military that made a possibly key decision.

“To manage the potential threat of a terrorist attack, the President repeatedly asked if the military required additional support to carry out their mission at HKIA.” the report states, adding, “Senior military officials confirmed that they had sufficient resources and authority to mitigate the threats.”

Kirby credited U.S. forces for their actions in conducting the largest air evacuation of noncombatants in history during the chaos of the fall of Kabul.

“They ended our nation’s longest war,” he told reporters. “This was never going to be an easy thing to do. And as the president himself has said, it would never be low-grade, low-risk, or low-cost.”

Since the US withdrawal, Biden has blamed the February 2020 deal Trump reached with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, saying it pushed the US out of the country. The deal has been blamed by analysts for undermining the US-backed government, which was ousted the following year. Under the US-Taliban Doha agreement, some 5,000 Taliban prisoners were released as a condition for what were supposed to be separate future peace talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban. Kirby noted that the release and other examples of what he said was one “General sense of degradation and neglect” inherited by Biden. But the deal also left an opening for the U.S. to scrap the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban if promised Taliban-Afghan peace talks failed — which they did under Biden, as the U.S. military was pulling back and Taliban fighters were advancing. The US would withdraw all forces by May 1, 2021. Biden pushed for a full withdrawal until September, but refused to delay further, saying it would prolong a war that was long overdue. Since the withdrawal, the US has carried out a successful operation to kill al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri – the group’s No. 2 leader during the 9/11 attacks – which the White House has argued is proof that it can still thwart terrorist groups in Afghanistan. But images of the disorder and violence during the fall of Kabul still reverberate, including scenes of Afghans falling from American aircraft trucks, Afghan families handing babies over airport gates to escape oppression and mob violence, and the destruction after the suicide attack on the Abbey Gate. A February report by the US government’s special inspector general for Afghanistan placed the most immediate blame for the collapse of the Afghan military on both the Trump and Biden administrations: “Due to (Afghan security forces’) dependence on US military forces, the decision to withdraw all US military personnel and dramatically reduce US support to (Afghan security forces) destroyed the morale of Afghan soldiers and police. “

Pressed by reporters Thursday afternoon, Kirby repeatedly defended the U.S. response and efforts to evacuate American citizens and argued with reporters who referred to the withdrawal as chaotic. At one point, he paused in what appeared to be an attempt to collect his emotions.

“For all this talk of chaos, I just didn’t see it, not from my position,” said Kirby, who was the Pentagon spokesman during the withdrawal. “At one point during the evacuation, a plane full of people, American and Afghan, took off every 48 minutes, and not a single mission was missed. So I’m sorry, I’m just not going to buy the whole chaos argument.”

The release of the NSC review comes as the State Department and House Republicans battle over documents over classified cables related to the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Rep. Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called Kirby’s comments “Embarrassing and insulting.”

