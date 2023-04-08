Laredo, Texas, again the main US gateway for international trade

The port of entry in Laredo, Texas, regained the No. 1 among the 450 international gateway countries for trade in February.
It is the first time since February 2020 that Laredo was the No. 1 overall trade in the US
Laredo recorded $24.6 billion in two-way trade, with Mexico’s trade accounting for $23.9 billion, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.
Chicago OHare International Airport ranked second and reported $22.8 billion in trade, while the Port of Los Angeles was 3rd with $17.2 billion.
Laredo’s exports to Mexico rose 12% year-over-year (y/y) to $9.7 billion and imports from the country rose 15% year-over-year to $15 billion.
Mexico also ranked as the United States’ top trading partner for the third consecutive month in February, with total trade rising 8% year-on-year to $60.6 billion, compared to the same period in 2022.
Canada ranks second, as its total trade with the US rose 5% year-on-year to $59 billion in February. China ranks third with trade falling 22% year-on-year to $51.3 billion.
Gerardo Alanis Barrios, CEO of Laredo-based Cold Chain Solutions, said business is good in the south Texas border city.
Cold Chain Solutions is a refrigerated transporter and crossover operation serving the consumer packaged goods, refrigerated and frozen food industries in Mexico, Canada and the US.
Alanis Barrios said the produce season was strong this year, but he expects imports and exports of fresh and frozen vegetables to slow by fall.
This season was one for the books, Alanis Barrios said. Laredo saw a handful of cold storage plants take root in the city last year; as the production season stops until the end of September, we expect volumes to cool down a bit.
Ermilo Richer III, chief executive of Laredo-based customs broker Richer, said freight volumes were slower in the first three months of 2023 but started to pick up last week.
Richer offers customs, shipping, logistics and warehousing solutions on both sides of the border.
The last 18 months were very fast, with high volumes, so they were fine with this slowdown, as long as it picks up again, Richer said.
