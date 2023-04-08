My Cyclone Gabrielle | Lost and found

Series Rating: PG (Parental Guidance)

Director: Zoe McIntosh

Lost and Found is an emotional, visually arresting short film made by Muriwai native and director Zoe McIntosh, exploring what objects seven residents, each in a state of flux and change, took in the midst of the cyclone and how the disaster has caused it. they reevaluate all the possessions in their lives.

—

As they fled their homes during the full fury of Cyclone Gabrielle, six residents of Muriwai were forced to choose what to take with them.

The six knew their homes might not be standing when they returned.

Caroline Bell-Booth got her teddy bear.

Eddie Wood took the head torch, phone, PJs and a raincoat.

Shanan Healy took his guitar and $2,000 in cash.

Bev Wolshack received her wedding ring.

Odile Smits took a wooden spatula.

Haidee Rnata took her children

Filmmaker, Muriwai resident and firefighter Zoe McIntosh said she wanted something simple and tangible to speak to the six residents during such a stressful and worrying time.

I didn’t want to take away all these terrible feelings for them, she said.

These small objects allow intimate conversations to take place.

Her movie Lost and found tells the story of what six Muriwai residents took with them during one of the worst storms to hit the region in the last century and how it allowed them to reflect on what is meaningful in their lives.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused extensive damage to the beach resort on Aucklands west coast. Hundreds of residents are still waiting to return home or will not be able to return to their old homes.



Photo: Mike Davison

In her own words – Lost and Found director Zoe McIntosh

Where to start. It’s been a whirlwind of a month. I was a volunteer firefighter on the night of the cyclone, in Muriwai. That same night our brigade lost two firefighters – Dave van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens.

I have never experienced anything like this in my life. It will be with me forever.

When I was asked to be a part of this film series, I obviously didn’t want to. I was suffering from fairly chronic PTSD, insomnia, grief, and was looking for temporary housing (since our house was red-sticked).

As I lay in bed sleepless, my mind desperately tried to make sense of the loss. The what ifs and whys were constant and troublesome. I began to reevaluate my connection to my home, possessions, and place. Let’s just say I cooked my head off lol! These musings about the magic hour inspired me to connect with my community to seek these answers.

The next day I had borrowed a voice recorder from friends and was out, I focused on the people who had lost their homes and was curious about the valuables they took. How were they processing such a great loss and the uncertainty that comes with that loss?

My approach was to interview them individually with audio only. Keep the camera noise away. The result is a conversational and intimate tone. I later colored the images to support the voices.

It is always a challenge as a director to tell a story about an event that is in the past. So I put out a request to my community for iPhone footage. This iPhone footage is combined with beautiful observed photographic images, thanks to local filmmakers Ian McCarroll and Gareth Moon. The editor, Mike Ogle, is also a native of Muriwai. The music was composed by my dear friend Arli Liberman.

The experience was humbling and insightful. I connected with my community deeply, listening to their stories and processing my own uncertainty and trauma. Once again I was reminded why Muriwai is such a special place to live and how much I love my job as a filmmaker. What an honor to witness people in such adverse circumstances rise up and find gold amidst the chaos. Naturally, this evokes the way I reflect and look at the world.

I am super grateful to everyone who allowed me to film them, especially at such a delicate and stressful time.

—

In this short-form documentary series, four award-winning Kiwi filmmakers spend 72 hours in the life of the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, capturing the consequences experienced by their communities and themselves, from where they live, in some of the most affected regions of the country.

Each stand-alone mini-documentary delves into the lives of people on the ground as they take action to clean up, rebuild, drop critical supplies to stranded communities and much more.

Fast-paced, urgent and important, this short-form documentary series will uncover untold stories not seen in the headlines, told from a uniquely personal perspective.