Bronze Age people took hallucinogenic drugs in Menorca, study finds Archaeology





Researchers have found evidence of drug use during Bronze Age ceremonies. Analysis of strands of human hair from a burial site in Menorca, Spain, shows that ancient human civilizations used hallucinogenic drugs derived from plants. The findings are the first direct evidence of ancient drug use in Europe, which may have been used as part of ritual ceremonies, researchers say. The researchers detected scopolamine, ephedrine and atropine in three replicate hair samples. Atropine and scopolamine occur naturally in the nightshade family and can cause delirium, hallucinations, and altered sensory perception. Ephedrine is a stimulant derived from certain types of shrubs and pines that can increase arousal, alertness and physical activity. Writing in Scientific Reports magazine, the authors said: As early as the Paleolithic period, people encountered the non-nutritive properties of certain plants. The results presented here indicate that several plants with alkaloids were consumed by Bronze Age people from Menorca (although Solanaceae and Ephedra were not the only ones consumed). Interestingly, the psychoactive substances detected in this study are not suitable to alleviate the pain involved in severe paleopathological conditions proven in the population buried in the cave of Es Carritx, such as periapical abscesses, severe caries and arthropathies. Considering the potential toxicity of the alkaloids found in hair, their treatment, use and application represented highly specialized knowledge. This knowledge was usually possessed by shamans, who were able to control the side effects of herbal medicines through a trance that made diagnosis or prediction possible. Scientists suggest that the presence of these substances may have been due to the consumption of some night plants, such as mandrake, thorn apples and pine. It is thought that these drug plants may have been used as part of ritual ceremonies performed by a shaman. The concentric circles on the wooden containers in which they were found may have depicted eyes and may have symbolized the inner vision associated with a drug-induced altered state of consciousness, the researchers suggest. Due to cultural changes around 2,800 years ago, the authors speculate that the containers were sealed in the cave chamber to preserve these ancient traditions. Previous evidence of prehistoric drug use in Europe has been based on indirect evidence such as the discovery of opium alkaloids in Bronze Age containers, the finding of remains of drug plants in ritual contexts, and the appearance of drug plants in artistic depictions. Elisa Guerra-Doce, of the University of Valladolid in Spain, and colleagues examined hair strands from the Es Carritx cave, which was first occupied about 3,600 years ago and contained a chamber used as a burial space until about 2,800 years ago. According to past studies, about 210 individuals were buried in this room. However, strands of hair from only a few individuals were dyed red, placed in decorated wooden and horn vessels, and removed to a separate sealed chamber further into the cave. These strands of hair date back about 3,000 years.

