Ambassador Chungs speech at the Iftar dinner

April 6, 2023

Moulavi Faiz, Moulavi Arshad, ministers, MPs, fellow heads of missions, honored guests, members of the Youth Forum, friends, Assalaamu Alekhum. I wish you all Ramadan Mubarak and it is my pleasure to welcome you to this Iftar.

This is my second iftar since I came as ambassador last year. Last years event was the first large gathering I hosted in Sri Lanka. And while it has been a challenging year for Sri Lankans since then, I have great admiration for the resilience of the Sri Lankan people, including the Muslim community. Your strength, perseverance and positive vision for the future are inspiring.

This year marks 75 years of bilateral relations between the US and Sri Lanka, a relationship steeped in progress, people and partnership. The Muslim community is an integral part of our bilateral history. Over the past year, I have been fortunate to see firsthand how the Muslim community contributes to good governance, business, education, culture, sports and more. From the melodious call to prayer that can be heard in parts of Colombo, to the stunning architecture of the mosques, to the delicious Sri Lankan buriyani and my favorite dessert, wattalappam, the vibrancy of Muslim communities is woven deep into Sri Lanka’s cultural tapestry.

I saw this when I met with members of the Muslim community last September at Galle Fort. I have heard the stories of families who have called the Fort home for a thousand years. I heard the strong sense of community they have with their brothers and sisters across faiths and how this strength of community has sustained them through devastating losses like the tsunami of 2004. Their example is truly uplifting.

I have also been fortunate to visit many other Muslim communities throughout Sri Lanka, including the oldest mosque in Jaffna. I also met with Muslim activists in Batticaloa and Trincomalee, and here in Colombo, I visited the historic Dewatagaha Mosque and the Red Mosque. I think I see some familiar faces here tonight from that wonderful visit. I was also honored to attend YMMA’s annual general meeting last year and look forward to meeting ACJU soon and visiting the Bohra Mosque in Colombo.

During this month of Ramadan, as we consider the importance of spiritual renewal, I wanted to take a moment to share my hope for Sri Lanka more broadly: that the nation is embarking on the journey to economic recovery and the implementation of vital economic and governance reforms. . The work ahead will not be easy and will require the strength and resilience of all Sri Lankans, but promoting transparency and good governance will help build a stronger country that embraces and celebrates all its diversity.

The United States is committed to helping Sri Lanka achieve this, and we stand ready to support all communities. Over the past year we have given Sri Lanka an additional US$270 million in new support, from fertilizer for farmers to financing for small businesses, which has helped communities across the country, including Muslim communities.

I am pleased that the US Embassy has a number of programs that welcome participation from various ethnic, linguistic and religious communities from across Sri Lanka. For example, the English Microscholarship Program offers free English training to students aged 13-15, bringing together children from all ethnic and religious backgrounds for after-school learning and summer camps, often the first chance they get. wanted to meet each other. Many of our Access students are from Muslim communities and I met some of these inspiring boys and girls when I was in Kandy and Galle.

The Embassies Youth Forum is another one of our initiatives that I am very proud of. We recently gathered 60 young people from across the island for our first Youth Forum Summit since 2019, which included a visit from President Ranil Wickremesinghe. I was delighted to see so many young Muslim leaders and youth actively engaged in the forum and committed to leading Sri Lanka into the future.

I would like to single out a member of the Youth Forum, Ramla Naufer, who completed English language and media classes at our American Center. Ramla teaches Commerce, History and English to more than 100 middle school students. She also volunteers in local and international organizations and started her own organization to support women around Sri Lanka. I am very proud of Ramla and honored to have her join us tonight. And I know that many of you here this evening have similar inspiring stories, helping your communities and your country.

Ramadan is a season of reflection, prayer, charity, community and renewal. In the United States, it is an opportunity for us to honor the Muslim American communities that have been an essential element of the American fabric since our founding and that continue to strengthen our nations diversity, talent, and future, generation after generation.

Ramadan is also an opportune time to recognize how freedom of religion and belief plays a crucial role in realizing the full potential of multi-ethnic, multi-religious countries and helping them become a more perfect union, words that are of particular importance to Americans. . My Christian faith is important to me and I treasure the ability to foster friendship and understanding with those from different religious traditions. At the heart of all religious feelings is connection with the Holy and kindness to our neighbors. I would like to echo President Biden in his Ramadan message, where he called on all Americans to join together across cultures and faiths and renew our commitment to create a more equal nation. , fairer, more tolerant and more compassionate. I saw Sri Lankans across communities come together last year for the common goal of rebuilding the nation, as we move towards recovery this unity becomes even more important.

Today is a celebration of friendship and community. I thank you for your support and I am extremely grateful for the partnership that America and Sri Lanka have built together. Thank you again for joining us this evening and I wish you all a blessed Ramadan.