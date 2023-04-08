Berkeley Talks: International Journalists on Women’s Rights in Iran and Afghanistan





<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/> Read the transcript. FollowBerkeley Talks,orBerkeley Newspodcast featuring lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. INBerkeley Talksepisode 165, award-winning journalists Arezou Rezvani, Jane Ferguson, Zahra Joya and Berkeley Journalism Dean Geeta Anand discuss international women’s rights, with a focus on Iran and Afghanistan, and the challenges of reporting as and for women in these countries . “I was last in Afghanistan in November of 2021, so the Taliban had been in control for several months,” says Ferguson, a PBS NewsHour correspondent. “Obviously you’re there, you’re able to connect with women that you can chat with them on encrypted services, you can go and meet them at places. But since then, I report from afar and you have to make connections with young girls. And then, you should try to do it as responsibly as you can. So we’re going to interview them, we’re going to hide their faces, in some cases we’re going to distort their voices, and you can really get testimony from them about what life is like. It’s extremely challenging.” “In Iran, the regime is so organized,” Ferguson continues. “There is a multi-layered security apparatus that they can crack the Internet, they can survey people. They are far more technologically advanced to effectively suppress uprisings or any kind of social upheaval. And in Afghanistan, that doesn’t necessarily exist. So, you are able to make connections with young girls, which is extremely beneficial. It’s much, much more challenging to try to do that kind of reporting with Iranian protesters from afar.” “The surveillance state in Iran is very, very sophisticated,” Rezvani adds. “I mean, everything from facial recognition technology to stopping you on the street to see what’s on your phone. And that makes it very challenging for people to get the courage to speak up. “There was an interesting conversation in the fall where there was pressure on news agencies to cover Iran, but it was hard to find people who would talk. And even if you’ve given them anonymity, even if you’ve changed voices, the surveillance state is so great out there. The scare tactics are so strong there that people understandably find it very difficult to speak up and speak out. So you just have to keep communicating with people.” Listen to the full conversation at Berkeley Talks episode 165, “International Journalists for Women’s Rights in Iran and Afghanistan”. This March 23 event was hosted by the Pulitzer Center and UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Support comes from the PIMCO Foundation. Learn more about the speakers on the Berkeley Journalism website. Watch the video of the conversation below. On March 23, a panel of award-winning journalists discussed international women’s rights in Iran and Afghanistan, and the challenges of reporting as and for women in these countries. (Photos courtesy of Berkeley Journalism) Listen to other Berkeley Talks episodes:

