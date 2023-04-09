Steady Fuel Push Gains Popularity Among Airlines | News, Sports, Jobs

The many airlines that use Kahului Airport are trying to reduce their biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, jet fuel, by using a more environmentally friendly fuel source.

Carriers will rely on and invest in sustainable aviation fuel over the next several decades, which, according to the US Department of Energy, has a life-cycle carbon intensity 50 to 80 percent lower than fossil fuel conventional aircraft. Sustainable aviation fuel consists of renewable biomass and waste sources.

Hawaiian Airlines, which offers about 150 daily intra-island flights as well as between Maui and the mainland, announced last month more details of its plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, using the fuel sustainable aviation as one of the stepping stones.

The airline said on March 23 that it had reached an agreement with biofuels company Gevo Inc. to buy 50 million liters of sustainable fuel over five years. According to a press release, Gevo expects to supply the fuel from a facility to be built in the US Midwest and begin deliveries to the gateway cities of Hawaii in California starting in 2029. The fuel would be made from leftover corn starch. inedible of the field.

The International Air Transport Association estimates that sustainable aviation fuel could contribute about 65 percent of the emissions reductions needed from aviation to reach a net zero goal by 2050, but “This will require a massive increase in production to meet demand,” according to its website.

In 2022, more than 300 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel were produced and more than 50 airlines now have experience with this type of fuel, according to IATA, which serves as the trade association for about 300 airlines, or 83 percent of total air traffic. .

“There was at least three times the amount of SAF on the market in 2022 than in 2021.” Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said in a press release last year. “And the airlines used every drop, even at very high prices. If there was more, it would have been bought.”

The international organization said it is possible to replace almost all fossil jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel over the next few decades if airlines and governments around the world get on board.

The International Council on Clean Transportation, an independent nonprofit organization, said in a press release in January that there are still some “slow progress” With airlines switching to green energy fuel — a result of concerns about biofuels and high costs — sustainable aviation fuel is estimated to be two to five times the 2019 price of conventional jet fuel.

This year, economic fuel costs per gallon are projected to average between $2.90 and $3 per gallon for Southwest Airlines, according to the company’s fourth-quarter and 2022 investor report released in January.

Southwest, which currently offers up to 24 daily departures from Kahului Airport to 10 cities across Hawaii and the mainland, is still taking a similar green initiative as Hawaiian Airlines despite the costs.

Southwest spokeswoman Laura Swift said Tuesday “Our goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

In October 2021, the carrier released a 10-year plan to make progress on that goal this decade, which includes replacing 10 percent of Southwest’s total jet fuel consumption with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030, as and reducing its carbon emissions per available seat mile. by at least 20 percent (compared to 2019) by 2030 through fleet modernization, road optimization and other initiatives.

“At Southwest, we pride ourselves on being an airline with Heart, and that includes respecting our planet.” Swift said.

When asked if increased use of sustainable aviation fuel, a more expensive alternative, would affect airline ticket prices, Swift said, “With pricing being a regulated topic, we are not allowed to talk about current or future rates in specific terms.”

For Hawaii, it doesn’t appear that fuel costs will affect prices for travelers. Spokesman Alex Da Silva said this on Tuesday afternoon “Our sustainability goals are separate from the way we set our rates, which are largely driven by supply and demand.”

Last year, Hawaiian Airlines used about 239.2 million gallons of fuel at an average cost per gallon of $3.42, with fuel costs accounting for 28.7 percent of the company’s operating expenses, according to the airline’s 2022 annual report.

Other carriers serving Kahului Airport that are switching to sustainable aviation fuel include Alaska Airlines, which announced on March 23 an agreement with Shell Aviation to supply up to 10 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel to the airline at the hub theirs in Los Angeles.

Alaska currently operates an average of eight daily flights to Maui.

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson told the Maui News this Wednesday “Our most important environmental goals are focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions created by burning fuel — especially carbon dioxide — that science has shown has an impact on our climate.”

The carrier has also placed orders for new, more energy-efficient planes, as well as investing in zero-emissions technology and artificial intelligence to fly more efficient routes.

“Alaska Airlines has set our course to net zero by 2040, and sustainable aviation fuels represent the greatest near-term opportunity to make a step-change in that journey.” Diana Birkett Rakow, senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability, said in a press release announcing the agreement with Shell Aviation. “That’s why we’ve been looking at SAF technologies for over a decade. But we cannot expand the market alone.”

United Airlines, another operator at Kahului Airport, also announced last week a $15 million investment in a carbon capture technology company called Svante, which offers environmentally friendly materials and technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel .

The airline last year signed an agreement with Neste to buy up to 52.5 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel over the next three years for flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, and potentially other airports. It aims to achieve a net-zero energy goal by 2050 and has invested in the future production of over 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel, which it says is the largest of any airline in the world.

“Carbon capture technology has the potential to be a critical solution in the fight to stop climate change and has the added benefit of helping us scale up SAF production.” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a March 29 press release. “And at United we’re building on that approach by investing in both companies that can capture (carbon dioxide) and others that can turn it into fuel.”

* Dakota Grossman can be reached at dgrossman@mauinews.com.

Today’s latest news and more in your inbox