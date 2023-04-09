Explaining the stability of the world economy | News, Sports, Jobs





WASHINGTON – Over the past year, the world economy has weathered the combined shocks of high interest rates and a war in Ukraine better than anyone expected. The International Monetary Fund, among other agencies, has upgraded its economic forecast for 2022. Europe has countered fears that an energy shock from Russian natural gas cuts would trigger a severe recession. The US job market remains super busy. The Associated Press recently spoke about the economy’s surprising resilience with Benn Steil, director of international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations. The interview has been edited for clarity and length. Q: For a year, the Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising rates to fight inflation and the war in Ukraine has raged. But the world economy is in better shape than expected. What happened? A: Europe has been stronger than almost everyone predicted a year ago. We also had a pretty impressive adjustment of the global energy market, with liquefied natural gas coming into Europe from the United States. It all happened in a more orderly manner than most observers had predicted. We have had unusually mild weather in the United States and Europe. Energy markets have been the biggest positive surprise. In the United States, you had an economy that was still being fueled by federal stimulus in 2020-2021. We are now clearly seeing that the sectors of the economy that are sensitive to interest rates are slowing down, especially the housing market. But this has not yet filtered down to the wider economy. It will no doubt do so to a considerable extent this year. The question remains whether this means the US economy will be in recession later this year or whether we can avoid it altogether or at least postpone it to 2024. Q: What are the prospects for a soft tapering – the Fed tames inflation with higher rates without triggering a recession? A: It certainly looks better than last summer. There seems to be more of a realistic possibility. Q: But what about persistent inflation? Answer: The latest inflation data is clearly supporting those who had expressed concern that inflationary pressures were long-lived. Despite the post-summer months of falling inflation, the latest data shows that the services sector has been stronger than inflation optimists had predicted. Q: How might turmoil in the banking system affect the outlook for the world and US economies? Answer: If the Fed, Treasury, and FDIC can’t calm the markets quickly, it certainly has to have an effect. Small and medium-sized banks will pull back on their lending, raising borrowing costs, reducing investment and cutting spending. This would increase the risks of recession and therefore complicate the Fed’s decisions. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

