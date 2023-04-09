Cracking down on the illegal sale of heat





A new vaping enforcement squad, backed by £3 million in government funding, will be set up to enforce vaping rules and tackle the illegal sale of vaping to under-18s

Call for Evidence was also launched to identify opportunities to stop children vaping The government is expected to unveil tough new measures to tackle the illegal sale of vaping to under-18s as part of its plans to reduce smoking and tackle youth vaping. In his speech at Policy Exchange on Tuesday, April 11, Health Minister Neil O’Brien is expected to announce a new Illegal Vaping Enforcement Squad backed by £3 million in government funding to enforce vaping rules and tackle vaping illegal and sales to minors. Working across the country, the enforcement team led by Trading Standards will share knowledge and intelligence across regional networks and local authorities. It will undertake specific projects such as test purchases in convenience stores and vape shops. It will also produce guidance to help build regulatory compliance and have the power to remove illegal products from shops and at our borders. The Minister is also expected to announce the launch of a Call for Evidence to identify opportunities to reduce the number of children using and using vapes, while ensuring they remain available as an adult smoking cessation aid. It will explore current issues such as the marketing and promotion of heat and the environmental impact of disposable products. Health Minister Neil O’Brien said: Smoking kills, so our priority is to prevent people from smoking and support them to quit. We remain committed to our ambitions to be smoke-free by 2030. However, while vaping is a preferred alternative to smoking for adults, we are concerned about the rise of youth vaping, particularly the increasing use of disposable vaping products. The new illegal vaping enforcement team will be working across the country to crack down on businesses selling vape to children, which is illegal and laced with nicotine. Our call for evidence will also allow us to firmly understand the steps we can take to reduce the number of children using and using heat. Smoking prevalence in England in 2021 was 13.0%, the lowest on record, thanks to measures such as the doubling of cigarette tax since 2010 and continued funding for local stop-smoking services. In 2021-2022, 68 million of public health grant funding was spent on local authority stop smoking services and almost 100,000 people gave up with the support of a stop smoking service. In addition, £35 million was pledged to the NHS last year so that all smokers admitted to hospital are offered NHS-funded smoking treatment services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/crackdown-on-illegal-sale-of-vapes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related