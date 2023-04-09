My Cyclone Gabrielle | Lifeline

Series Rating: PG (Parental Guidance)

Director: Kim Webby

In Lifeline ptiki, resident Kim Webby travels to cyclone-ravaged Ruatoria to find a cohesive and well-organized community that helps each other a lot, but when it seems that aid is going to larger districts with more people and more pressing needs high, residents begin to fear being forgotten. .

Filmmaker Kim Webby says it’s only right that Hawkes Bay and Gisborne got all the publicity after Cyclone Gabrielle.

But she couldn’t help but think about the people on the other side of Tokomaru Bay on the East Capes main road, SH35.

I knew it would have been damaged just as much, but because the bridge at Tokomaru Bay was removed, it wasn’t easy to get to, Webby said.

Luckily I managed to get there.

It was a 250km journey down SH35 for the former TVNZ reporter from her hometown of Ptiki to Ruatria, where she did most of her filming.

I find that part of the country is often missed because they are so isolated and hard to reach, but also because they tend not to stand up and complain. They are quite capable of taking care of themselves because of the years they have had to do so.

Webby credited the strength of the people who inhabited Ruatria, saying they were making the best of it.

Getting to Gisborne, which is their main hub for shopping and everything, is going to be really difficult for them because the roads are going to take a long time to fix.

Webby says she feels for businesses like Ruatria Pies and local merchants because their businesses will be disrupted for months, if not years.

The most exciting and overwhelming part of filming for him was seeing the community group together and help each other.

I know that at the end, when I was trying to summarize, I was moved and shocked at the strength of the people there, their resilience, how much they were able to handle, and the strength of that community that came together so tightly, that. said.

She credits this to the predominantly Mori community.

Part of me thinks it’s a Mori community thing because they’re used to coming together in marae and there are systems already in place. It was just a bigger and longer experience to do it, Webby said.

Her short film ends with her crewmates Jake Mokomoko and Norman Mann sharing their thoughts on the experience.

She said the crew had no idea what to expect, but were amazed at how the community came together.

Jake and Norm were as fully involved as I was in the process and within a day we were talking about how incredible that community was and how much respect we had for them and what they were doing.

In her own words – Lifeline director Kim Webby



Photo: Kim Webby

A road trip down State Highway 35 is one of my favorite trips. This iconic link, between my hometown of Ptiki and Gisborne, winds through the heart of Mori, Aotearoa.

Covering four tribal areas, he visits daily the places where Mori lives.

Cyclone Gabrielle tore State Highway 35 in two about 65 kilometers north of Gisborne. The carnage of logging, broken bridges and roads around Tokomaru Bay is well known.

I decided to travel from the other side down SH 35, from Ptiki as much as I could and settle in Ruatria. It seemed to me that the news had overlooked Ruatri and the surrounding area, and I knew people there.

There was another reason to go. Cyclone Gabrielle was expected to hit the Pacific and east coast near Gisborne. the ptiki heeded the warnings.

The army came and evacuated people, vulnerable coastal and marae communities and the college set up evacuation centres. The council, Civil Defense and iwi came together to keep us safe.

But Gabrielle just smacked us with her tail as she ran off to wreak havoc further south. I felt grateful and also guilty because we were ready and safe, but Hawkes Bay was not and people died.

The remote valleys of Ruatria were also devastated and although no lives were lost due to early evacuations, people’s lives remain severely affected and will be for months to come.

The crew, Jake Mokomoko, Norm Mann and I arrived at Ruatria just in time to go on a mission with Monty, Bruce and Lorne, all Civil Defense volunteers who were on the job for up to 16 hours a day for 20 days.

In Canams, small four-wheeled carts, we forded streams where roads used to be, stuck for a while in the mud, and crossed a stretch of road submerged on both sides by flood waters. It was only wide enough for small Canams to pass through.

In Whareponga, we met Tatai Ngrimu, grandson of war hero Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Ngrimu VC.

On the way, the married passed two Tatais sisters walking on a return trip of 14 kilometers, to check on their brother and others. They don’t expect to get their cars along this road for at least two months.

The CD team replaced a broken electricity generator and delivered fresh food.

Tatai and his whnau had eaten the leaves of their kumara plants for fresh vegetables. They worry about the future of their kaimoana, with mud covering all their fishing spots and their sites.

But they are not really concerned about themselves. Every person I spoke to for more than two days expressed their aroha and concern for people worse off in the south.

My journey down SH 35 was an encounter with rangatiratanga, as seen when the Mori use their generative wisdom, cultural practices such as manaakitanga and the structured mahi born of marae work, to guide and help one another.

But their independence does not mean that the central and local governments can leave. As one local said, they worry about being forgotten. They have been in the past.

In this short-form documentary series, four award-winning Kiwi filmmakers spend 72 hours in the life of the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, capturing the consequences experienced by their communities and themselves, from where they live, in some of the most affected regions of the country.

Each stand-alone mini-documentary delves into the lives of people on the ground as they take action to clean up, rebuild, drop critical supplies to stranded communities and much more.

Fast-paced, urgent and important, this short-form documentary series will uncover untold stories not seen in the headlines, told from a uniquely personal perspective.