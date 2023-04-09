Latest news | Compassion Corps International





Luke 10:2 (NIV), “2He said to them, The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask therefore the Lord of the harvest to send laborers into his harvest field.” There is a great need for ministers and missionaries to populate and harvest the field of souls! And Compassion Corps International is privileged to be a part of that training process to produce “workers” for the field of ministry! In light of this, we are excited to announce our 2015 graduating class! Zach Beardsley: Graduating from our 9-month internship program and completing a Master of Arts in Christian Leadership from SUM Bible College and Theological Seminary. He has come on staff at All Nations Fellowship as an Assistant Pastor, and is also joining our Compassion Corps International staff as our Assistant Director! Amber Prestridge: Graduated from our SUM Bible College program with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Studies. She is currently the Worship Leader of Fellowship Church of All Nations, United Life Church, in Knoxville, TN! John-Mark Freeman: Graduated from our SUM Bible College program with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Studies. He is currently serving on the All Nations Fellowship in the media department! Isaac Varela: Graduated from our SUM Bible College program with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Studies. He is currently the Lead Pastor of the All Nations Fellowship Spanish church plant, Las Naciones, in New Orleans! Compassion Corps International would like to congratulate all of these wonderful men and women of God! We are so honored to have shared this time with you and look forward to seeing what God has in store for each of your ministries! This next year of missionary training is going to be the best yet! God is doing wonderful things through our students/interns! From inner city missions, to missions on an Apache reservation; from city-wide youth rallies to 900-person city-wide meetings; from walking and serving on Bourbon Street, to climbing a 7,000-foot mountain with a spare; God has opened doors for ministry all around and it has been an honor to be a part of what He is doing at Compassion Corps International! Here’s a sneak peek of what’s coming up this fall! Fall application deadline: July 31, 2015 Student/Intern Orientation and Housing Relocation Day: August 20, 2015 First Day of Lessons/Bridges: August 24th First Day of Lessons/MORE: August 31st Harvest Festival Spread: October 31st Mission Trip to the Apache Native American Reservation in Arizona: November 14 – 21, 2015 Amplify Youth Rally NOLA: December 4, 2015 Good Friday Fish Fry Discussion: March 25, 2016 Immerse Youth Rally 2016: April 22, 2016 Graduation: May 22, 2016 New things! This year we are adding some new elements to the program that will be even more practically based for students to learn how to be missionaries and serve in their respective ministry contexts. For example, every month we have a special focus with seminars. The seminars will include topics such as: Raising funds

Evangelism

Leading Worship

Ministry of Youth

Ministry of Children

Work in the mission field

Practical skills

And so on! If you are called to ministry and want to begin that amazing journey of following God’s will for your life, then don’t hesitate to apply! Your service adventure awaits! Read more →

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://joincompassioncorps.com/category/latest-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related