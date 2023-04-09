Pope Francis spends Good Friday at the Colosseum in chilly Rome | News, Sports, Jobs

ROME (AP) – Pope Francis, recently hospitalized with bronchitis, skipped the traditional Good Friday night procession to the Colosseum because of cold weather in Rome, staying at his Vatican home as thousands of worshipers turned out for the torchlight event.

This Good Friday was the first time that a pony did not appear in the Colosseum’s Stations of the Cross procession since 2005. Then, a weakened and ill St. John Paul II, eight days before his death, saw silent Way of the Cross ritual on TV in his apartment in the Apostolic Palace.

The Vatican had said Francis would lead in the ancient Roman arena the procession commemorating Jesus’ suffering before his crucifixion and death on the cross. But just a few hours before the start of the procession, the Vatican, citing “severe cold” which has made the evenings bitterly cold in Rome these days, revealed that Francis would be staying at his residence in a hotel in Vatican City and watching the event from there.

The 86-year-old pope was released from a Rome hospital on April 1 after being given intravenous antibiotics for bronchitis.

Earlier Friday, Francis led a two-hour early evening prayer service at St. Peter’s Basilica. Good Thursday, the day before, saw the Pope attend a long mass at the basilica and in the afternoon he went to a juvenile prison in Rome, where he washed and dried the feet of a dozen young residents in a symbolic gesture humility that imitates what Jesus did for his 12 apostles before his crucifixion.

The meeting of the Colosseum is a highlight of the Holy Week ceremonies. In this year’s procession, in which the faithful carried a long, thin and light cross, about 20,000 people turned out, carrying lit candles in the darkness outside the arena. When the procession ended and a cardinal, instead of the pope, gave a blessing, a shout “Long live the Pope!” rose from the crowd.

Francis chose as the theme of the procession “Voices of Peace in a Time of War.” Accounts were read aloud of suffering, immigrants and refugees from war, civil war or famine, in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South America and elsewhere.

The selection came from the many accounts of suffering that Francis has heard from immigrants and others who spoke to him during his travels abroad and on other occasions.

Among the stories were those of a young Ukrainian who first fled to Italy, where his grandmother works, to escape the war at home, but later, homesick, returned to Ukraine. Behind that story was that of a young Russian man who said his brother died, apparently after being sent to fight in Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022.

Francis has repeatedly complained about the suffering of the Ukrainian people and has made many calls for peace.

The pope held his meeting at an early evening Good Friday prayer service at St. Peter’s Basilica. Dressed in a red jacket, Francis, who has a chronic knee problem, used a wheelchair to reach the central area of ​​the basilica and lead the service.

During the basilica’s Good Friday ceremony, the pope appeared hoarse at times as he read aloud and gave his blessing at the end of the nearly two-hour service. At one point, he stood up to kiss a figure of Jesus on a tall cross that was brought to him, then bowed his head in silent reflection.

While Rome has recently experienced spring-like weather during the day in Rome, temperatures have dropped to 30 degrees Fahrenheit (about 4 degrees Celsius) after dark.

Francis is also scheduled to preside at the Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night at the basilica. On Sunday, he will be in St. Peter’s Square for a morning mass. He is expected to deliver a lengthy speech examining wars and other conflicts in the world known as Latin. “The city and the world”.