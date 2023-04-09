Marking 45 years of Rono’s world record breaking spree | News | Legacy

On Saturday morning 8 April 1978, the world record for the men’s 5000m stood at 13:12.9 for one Theodorus Jacobus Leonardus Quax.

Running at last year’s July Games in Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, the Dutch-born Kiwi better known as ‘Dick Quax’ – runner-up to Lasse Viren in the Olympic 5000m final in Montreal in 1976 – had shaved 0.1 off the global mark. held until now by the brilliant Belgian Emiel Puttemans.

It took 11 years for the record to be reduced by 3.7 seconds since supreme Australian time trialist Ron Clarke’s epic 13:16.6 run, also in the Swedish capital, in 1966.

By the end of this particular Saturday in 1978, the men’s 5,000m world record would be reduced by a stroke of 4.5.

The quantum leap was performed on the Edwards Field track at the University of California, Berkeley, with its panoramic views of the Berkeley Hills, San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge, by the unlikely figure of Kipwambok Rono.

‘Henry’ Rono, as he preferred to be known, (or Sir Henry, as Team then christened him) was a 26-year-old sophomore physical education and psychology major at Washington State University. He came from Kiptaragon, a collection of small farms in the Nandi Hills in Kenya’s Rift Valley.

A bicycle accident left him unable to walk until the age of six. His father died in a tractor accident around the same time, and his mother struggled to scrape together the fees to educate Henry. He was in and out of school for years.

Inspired to take up running by Kip Keino’s victory in the 1500 meters at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, Rono’s talent blossomed when he was drafted into the Kenyan army. He was selected for the 5000m and 3000m steeplechase races for the 1976 Olympics, but never made it to Montreal because of the Kenyan boycott.

Henry Rono competes in the 3000m steeplechase at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton (© Getty Images)

81 amazing days

By the start of the 1978 outdoor season, he was studying and training in the US and still a little-known figure on the international scene. Although by the end of the 1977 season he had shown signs of his ability – with a 27:37.1 to finish fourth on the all-time world 10,000m list when he finished second to Brendan Foster at the IAC-Coca Meet Cola in Crystal. Palace in south London, and in 7:40.9 as runner-up to another British great, Steve Ovett, in a 3000m race in Wattenscheid, Germany.

However, there was nothing in Rono’s back catalog to suggest that he would cause such devastating damage to the world record books in April, May and June of 1978.

Quax’s 5000m would be the first of four global brands to fall victim to Rono’s rampage in the space of a mind-boggling 81 days.

Like Jonathan Rosen i New York Times states: “Rono has not just broken four world records [at 5000m, the 3000m steeplechase, 10,000m and 3000m]. He obliterated them in easy meetings with little competition, on a diet of cheeseburgers and Budweiser [other refreshments were, of course, available at the time, as they are now].

“His step was not the most graceful. But his will and chest strength were unmatched.”

That was evident at Edwards Field that April day. Running for Washington State in the Triangular Match, the short but long-striding Rono steadily made his way into the world record books.

Hitting the front after a slow opening lap of 67.3, he continued to chase the clock himself, averaging laps of 63.1 overall and closing with a 59.5 second final lap.

At the track where 19-year-old Jim Ryun set his 3:51.3 world mile record in 1966, Rono crossed the line in 13:08.4, breaking Quax’s record by 4.5 and bettering his lifetime best by 13.7.

Henry Rono during a training run in Snake River Canyon, USA (© Allsport / Getty Images)

The ragged obstacle

Rono then turned his attention to the 3000m steeplechase. In Seattle on May 13, despite windy conditions and rough obstacle technique, he clocked 8:05.4, 2.6 off Anders Garderud’s two-year record.

The Swede had run 8:08.02 to clinch gold in front of a crowd of 73,000 in a dramatic Olympic final in Montreal in 1976. He was pushed hard by Poland’s Bronislaw Malinowski and East Germany’s Frank Baumgartl, the latter of whom crashed out in wet conditions. level with Garderud at the final barrier but still recovering to take bronze.

The Seattle residency could hardly have been sharper by comparison.

Only 200 brave souls braved the elements to watch the Northwest Relays meet at Husky Stadium. Rono had to deal with eight-yard-per-second bursts in what was another lone attack.

Jim Johnson, who finished second in 8:36.1, ventured to suggest, “If Rono had any hurdle technique, he would have broken eight minutes today. His hurdle form is ragged, but he has plenty of horsepower and uses it. He certainly lacks nothing in his speed through the hurdles.”

Rono’s best steeplechase time prior to 1978 was 8:29.0, although he improved to 8:14.8 in April of that year.

Breaking the negative world record in Vienna and Oslo

After becoming the first man to hold the world records for the 5000m and 3000m steeplechase, the tireless Kenyan went to Europe and the home of The Third Man for an attack on compatriot Samson Kimobwa’s 10,000m figures of 27:30.5.

The venue for what was a specially organized 25-lap race was Cricketer Place in Vienna, within the grounds of Prater Park – in the shadow of the giant Reisenrad Ferris wheel, on which Orson Welles delivered his famous cuckoo clock speech in the film classic located in the Austrian capital.

Fortunately, the umpires’ wristwatches were all working correctly at Cricketer Place, because the photographic finishing equipment failed to catch Rono crossing the line in a stunning 27:22.4 (27:22.47 according to electronic photocell timing) – a great maximum. 8.2 seconds inside Kimobwa’s record.

Henry Rono celebrates at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton (© Getty Images)

On this occasion, Rono had assistance to stimulate the pace in part of the road. Dutchman Jos Hermens, the world hour record holder and future orchestrator of three successful 10,000m world record attempts by Haile Gebrselassie and two by Kenenisa Bekele, lasted eight and a half laps before going off the track.

Rono reached the halfway point in 13:48.2 and ran the 5000 mi second in just 13:34.3, compiling a final lap of 57.0. Colombia’s Domingo Tibaduzia was second, half a lap back, finishing in 27:53.0, a South American record.

Rono produced another negative split to claim world record number four. At the Bislett Games in Oslo on 27 June, he finished 3.1 inside Brendan Foster’s 3000m time, clocking 7:32.1. He ran 3:49.5 for the first half and 3:42.6 for the second, a 1500m PB for him.

Rono was alone after moving to the front on lap four and the enormity of his achievement was underlined by the fact that his two closest pursuers, Tanzania’s Suleiman Nyambui (7:40.3) and Britain’s Nick Rose (7:40.4 ), moved into fifth and sixth on the all-time list in the world.

Those four runs alone would have guaranteed a place in any pantheon of all-time greats, but Rono went on to secure a double in the 10,000m and steeplechase at the All-Africa Games in Algiers and played some class-class opposition. high before claiming the 5000m and 3000m steeplechase. gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.

He went unbeaten in 31 outdoor races in 1978 until an epic two-mile showdown with Steve Ovett at the final IAC-Coca Cola season meeting at Crystal Palace, the Briton’s fearsome stroke leading him to victory in a world best race of 8. :13.5.

“The next eight years are more or less empty”

As in 1976, Rono missed the Olympics in 1980 due to another boycott. There was one last rush, however, before his running career and his life took a downward turn.

He started the 1981 season with a beer belly, but ended it with another world record in the 5000 meters. In fact, he started the day on September 13 with a hangover, after getting drunk the night before a 12-and-a-half-lap race in Knarvik, Norway, sweating out the effects with an hour’s run in the morning. In the afternoon, he ran 13:06.20, breaking his Berkeley time by 2.2.

Alas, the drinking took its toll. In the years that followed, Rono endured periods of homelessness, was arrested for drunk driving, and took on a series of menial jobs in towns and cities across the US just to survive.

Fortunately, however, in the late 1990s he began to control his alcoholism. For the first time he learned English well, qualified as a teacher and started training.

“I’ve been to the top of the highest mountain and then I’ve come down to the bottom of the world,” reflected Rono when receiving the 2008 Inspiration Award at the World Athletics Gala in Monte Carlo. “Looking back now, I can remember what happened in 1978, but then the next eight years are pretty much a blank.”

Henry Rono at the World Athletics Gala in 2008 (© AFP / Getty Images)

At 71, the inspirational Rono is happily settled in Kenya, living in his old village, Kiptaragon, “among the avocado trees and Bougainvillea flowers of his youth”. New York Times reported in September last year.

The period in his life of which he is most proud, he insists, is not when he broke four world records in 81 days, 45 years ago now, but the time when he enrolled in community college and finally achieved his goal of had escaped him long ago. he: a command of the English language.

Simon Turnbull for World Athletics Heritage