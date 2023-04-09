Sackville, NB fire destroys restaurant, home

With the smell of smoke still in the air, all that remains of a historic building in Sackville, NB, is a massive pile of rubble.

A huge fire broke out on Friday morning, completely destroying a popular restaurant and residential building.

It’s a sight and a feeling that will probably never be forgotten, said Jenna Miller, a Mount Allison University student who is now homeless.

Miller lives with three other Mount Allison students. Their Good Friday began with the smell of smoke, which Rachel Carson initially dismissed as their oven. But when the smell got stronger, she realized it was something more serious.

I walked out of my room and looked to my left and Lucy’s room was full of smoke. So then we were all like, okay, we have to get out of here, and we just grabbed as much stuff as we could, Carson said. There were actually flames coming out of the side of our building to the point where it was actually hot on our arms when we were walking down that street.

For the most part, students took laptops, cell phones and odds and ends, but Lauren Steele also made sure she was able to get her neighbors’ dogs out of the building.

I knocked on the door and nobody answered so I just opened the door and I knew she had two dogs so I grabbed the chain that I saw on the door and I just got them out of there, Steele said.

You don’t want to leave anyone behind, she said. Things don’t matter, you can replace them all.

Sackville Fire and Rescue were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m., where officials say they encountered smoke and flames in the back of the building.

Within half an hour, fire started coming out of the top of the building and then I saw the building collapse, unfortunately, said Tantramar Mayor Andrew Black.

Fire crews from Dorchester, Point de Bute, Amherst and Memramcook were all called to help.

Listening to the firefighters afterwards just talking about it, saying unfortunately and fortunately it happened on Good Friday because there were firefighters around, Black said. It was a day off for a lot of people, so they were able to be here, and we had, at one point, 60 firefighters on the ground.

The fire resulted in a total loss, one that Sackville Town Center Councilor Josh Goguen says will be felt by the entire community.

If you talk to anyone who has either gone to Mount A or lived in Sackville, Joeys has always been a staple in town and is definitely a big loss to the community, Goguen said.

I have eaten [at Joeys] many times from lunch to dinner to staff holidays for my work will definitely be missed and hopefully they will be back, he added.

At the moment, the cause of the fire is unknown and officials say that the Fire Department is investigating.

In the aftermath, the four roommates stood dressed in matching donated pants and looked at what was left of the apartment they’ve lived in for the past three years.

It was just a crazy experience to see everything go up in flames, Miller said. We had no idea of ​​its severity until the day just steadily progressed.

While there’s obviously still some shock and disbelief, the four friends are grateful for the community’s support.

Immediately, everyone was trying to cover all our bases, said Lucy Newman. Like shelter, clothing, food — anything possible that we hadn’t even thought about in the moment, there was someone trying to figure it out.

Even just students. At the church, they had a donation center. Seeing the students who were in the classrooms in folding clothes for us to wear, bringing food, seeing professors going to Moncton to get us things because it was Good Friday and it was obviously closed here, it was definitely a good feeling and we were very grateful. she added.

Mount Allison activated its emergency fund program to help with housing, essential services and donations. After an outpouring, clothing and personal items were quickly donated and now only monetary donations are needed.

Being in a small town and how small our school is and knowing how people are, I think we would have expected nothing less, Carson said. It’s just been really nice to see how supportive everyone has been for us because it’s been pretty stressful for the last few hours — or day.

or GoFundMe is also designed to help support four friends.