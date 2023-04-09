Hospitals scrambling to fill gaps left by doctors’ strike | NHS

Hospital trusts are taking desperate measures to limit the predicted loss of life from this week’s NHS strikes, including threatening consultants who refuse to do extra work and luring junior doctors over the line by giving them pay rises of the location, while fears grow that many wards may be left without medical cover.

NHS chiefs and senior doctors fear the four-day walkout by junior doctors, starting at 6.59am on Tuesday and running until 6.59am on Saturday, will lead to canceling hundreds of thousands of surgeries and appointments, putting seriously ill patients at greater risk.

Hospital trusts are also speeding up discharges of stronger patients and have canceled holidays for non-striking doctors in order to plug gaps caused by tens of thousands of junior doctors leaving.

A senior consultant at a London trust told him watchdog she had been threatened with no pay if she refused to deploy to areas outside her specialist field. There is a huge amount of bullying going on, she said. In London, many consultants are understood to be refusing to work extra shifts during the strike because their trusts will not offer the rates of pay recommended by the British Medical Association.

To tempt young doctors, whose pay can be as much as £14 an hour, locum rates are also rising. A trust is offering those wishing to cross picket lines 86.22 an hour for the site’s night shifts, 50% more than its normal rate, according to a rate card sent to staff and posted online by the BMA.

Recruitment agencies are also offering escalating wages to junior doctors on the four days of the strike this week. Job adverts from an agency in Nottingham said those willing to work day shifts would earn up to £70 an hour, with the agency charging its NHS fee on top.

Junior doctors are demanding a 35% pay rise to reverse the steep drop they have faced after years of below-inflation pay rises. The BMA says that since 2008/9, they have had a pay cut in real terms of 26%, and are now demanding full pay back. They also want to agree a mechanism to prevent future falls in their wages against the cost of living and to reform the wage review process.

With less than three days to go before what is widely expected to be the most damaging strike in the history of the NHS, the Government and the BMA remained deadlocked last night, with ministers refusing to make any pay offers to junior doctors until they agreed to call . out of strikes.

In an apparent attempt to turn public opinion against the striking doctors, a senior government source claimed that the BMA’s negotiators were inexperienced and impossible to deal with, and accused it of having an anti- – governmental. They are not professional negotiators. They just want to topple the government, the source said.

Junior doctors insist it is up to the health secretary, Steve Barclay, to make them a credible offer. We are ready to gather around the table, so make a credible offer to start negotiations and stop the strikes, said co-chairs of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Rob Laurenson.

With up to a quarter of a million appointments and operations expected to be postponed, the NHS Confederation warned that many aspects of patient care were on a knife’s edge. Dr Layla McCay, director of policy, said the industrial action was set to be the most significant in a decade.

Miriam Deakin, director of policy at NHS Providers, said staff had worked seamlessly to discharge patients safely and minimize demand on frontline staff. This is normal practice before every bank holiday weekend, but the four-day strike by junior doctors inevitably makes the task more urgent, she said.

Last week, Portsmouth University Hospitals NHS Trust came under fire after it launched a competition handing out Easter chocolates to the teams who discharged patients the fastest. The trust has since apologised, saying incentives had no place in influencing clinical decisions.

The timing of the strike has further exacerbated staffing pressures, with many non-striking consultants and doctors who could normally be called to duty unavailable due to the Easter holidays. One trust said it had canceled all holidays but there were still likely to be some wards without medical cover.

The chief executive of another NHS trust said: We are in the territory of asking already tired people to consider canceling their holidays and we are paying for all the failed costs. Those with families almost certainly don’t have the habit, as they can’t rearrange holidays outside of school.

Last night, Tory MP and former health secretary Dr Dan Poulter, who works part-time as an NHS psychiatrist, said: Both the BMA and the government must drop hostilities and urgently return to the negotiating table. The only losers from the current gridlock are patients and unless the issues are resolved quickly, it will take years for the NHS to recover.

He added: Given the high hourly rate of pay for consultants working overtime to cover strikes, and the staggering fees charged by medical agencies, hospital finances, which are often poorly managed by trust boards at the most good, it will be pushed further into the red. This will reduce the money available for patient services and for the NHS to reduce the ever-growing waiting lists caused by the Covid pandemic.

In London, a trust warned patients of a very challenging week ahead, with a double whammy of strikes and the Easter Monday bank holiday expected to increase pressures on its hospitals.

Dr Richard Jennings, group chief medical officer for St Georges, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals, said that during the first junior doctors’ strike last month, an average of 330 doctors were absent across his group every day. This caused more than 3,000 appointments to be rescheduled and nearly 500 patients to leave emergency departments during the three days of action. The strikes had a significant impact on our services last month and we expect it to be just as challenging if not more so this time, he said.

The offer of higher short-term fees for junior doctors willing to work on strike days was criticized by a representative of the British Medical Association, which says fair fees should be the standard. Shivam Sharma, from the West Midlands BMA Regional Young Doctors Committee, called on colleagues to hold the line.

Last night Sir Stephen Powys, the NHS’s national medical director, said four days of strikes would cause unprecedented levels of disruption. Powys said he was very concerned about the impact on patients, with hospitals facing nearly 100 hours without up to half their medical workforce. Up to a quarter of a million appointments and operations could be postponed, the NHS Confederation said.