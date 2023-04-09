UPEI strike: Mediated talks to begin Saturday





The University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty union will meet Saturday for the first of five days of mediated talks. This could be the first step towards a solution as the strike drags into its 19th day. It’s quiet on the UPEI campus this Good Friday, a stark contrast to the gatherings that have been going on here for three weeks. The province appointed mediator Michelle Flaherty this week. She has previously mediated this dispute and has been the preferred choice of both the university and the union. Now there is some optimism among students. I feel good about it, said Sebastian Barrington, a freshman statistics major. I hope they can make the decision soon because I don’t want to lose more than I have to. Students have felt the brunt of the strike, missing weeks of classes. Concerns still remain about how the end of the year and exams will go and whether mediation will actually end the strike. I feel like it’s good. Try to find the middle. Try to find a middle ground where you can agree on something, said Pranav Bangla, a second-year computer science student. Because it’s getting to the point where I feel like enough is enough, basically, and we need to fix something immediately. Mediation is by no means a guarantee that the strike will end, but it will be the first time during the strike that the two sides meet. But keep this in mind: we haven’t reached an agreement yet. And if they weren’t there, then we stay on strike, said Michael Arfken, President of the UPEI Faculty Association. So we were willing to work with the employer to get there, but at the end of the day, if we couldn’t get there, then we would stay on strike. To end the strike, Arfken said the two sides would have to reach a preliminary agreement. Only after that students will find out what is happening with the end of the semester, exams and how much fees they will get back. Meetings are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The broker is booked for two more days, still undetermined. If the five days ends without a contract, it is not clear what will happen, but Premier Dennis King has not ruled out bringing the legislation back to work.

