International
Vaping of minors to be targeted by UK governments enforcement team | electronic cigarette
Ministers will promise a crackdown on the illegal sale of e-cigarettes to under-18s as they consider tougher rules to tackle under-age vaping.
An illegal gas enforcement team, led by Trading Standards and backed by £3m, will be set up to carry out test purchases and remove banned products from shops and at the border.
The government will also launch a call for evidence to identify ways to reduce the number of children using and using vapa, under plans expected to be unveiled this week.
The measures come amid growing concerns about youth vaping in Britain, with the latest survey by Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) showing an increase in recent years. In 2022, 7% of respondents aged 11 to 17 said they used vapa, compared to 3.3% in 2021.
The plan to combat illegal sales to children has been welcomed by vaping manufacturers. The UK Vaping Industry Association had called for increased action against fraudulent resellers and said targeted action to be announced by the government would help reduce the supply of e-cigarettes to minors. Recent raids have found shops across the country selling illegal vapes, including those containing illegal levels of nicotine, and failing to carry out proper age checks.
However, health experts warned that the measures would do little to stop underage vaping, and said action was needed to make e-cigarettes less attractive to children in the first place.
Dr Mike McKean, vice-president for policy at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said: We are relieved that the UK government is starting to focus on increasing the levels of children and young people taking up e-cigarettes, but an implementation team is just the tip of the iceberg.
He said vapes were often affordable, attractive and clearly very accessible to children and called for action on the bright packaging, exotic flavors and catchy names used on many products. Stricter restrictions on the advertising of vaping products are also needed to ensure that these products are only advertised as a smoking cessation aid rather than a fun and colorful lifestyle product, he said.
The Department of Health and Social Care said its call for evidence would look at ways to reduce under-age vaping, while ensuring they remain available as an adult quit aid. It is expected to explore issues such as marketing and promotion of heat. Vape manufacturers argue that features such as fruity flavors can help adults quit smoking.
Last year, watchdog revealed how influencers were breaking advertising rules to promote the popular Elf Bar vape to young people on TikTok. E-cigarette companies have also run campaigns on buses and billboards.
Health Minister Neil O’Brien said the government was concerned about the rise of youth vaping, particularly the growing use of disposable vaping products, and that the measures were designed to crack down on those businesses that were hooking kids up with nicotine. Our call for evidence will also allow us to understand what steps we can take to reduce the number of children using and using heat, he added.
Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Ash, said the charity welcomed the government’s announcement but that more action was needed to tackle the scourge of youth vaping. She said: Calling for evidence is all well and good, but we already know the problems that need to be addressed and how to address them. The cheap disposables should be taxed so that they can no longer be bought at pocket money prices. And the government should regulate to limit where these products can be sold and ban brightly colored packaging with cartoon characters and names like toothy bears. There is no time for delay.
