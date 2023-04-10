Endangered turtles released into the country





The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) joined forces with Darkinjung Land Local Aboriginal Council (LALC), Central Coast Council, NSW TurtleWatch and Marine Wildlife Rescue Central Coast, who will release the hatchlings first born. this week at the Taronga Zoo Wildlife Hospital. NPWS Conservation Team Leader Doug Beckers said the decision was made to move the 80-day-old eggs from the nest when sand temperatures dropped critically. “These healthy pups will be welcomed back into the country so they can make their maiden voyage across the Pacific Ocean, the outcome we had all been desperately hoping for,” Mr Beckers said. “Interfering with the nest was our last resort but the whole team pulled out all the stops to save these eggs and thankfully the delicate operation paid off and we have given these babies the best possible chance of survival,” said Mr Beckers. . This is the first time a turtle nest has been recorded in the south, and the first time Darkinjung LALC has carried out a cultural delivery of turtle eggs into care. Darkinjung LALC will lead the welcoming (return) to the site and smoking ceremony for the turtles before they return to the waves. “We as Aboriginal people have a strong connection, not just physical, to the turtle and its relationship with our people,” Uncle Kevin (Gavi) Duncan said. “It’s exciting for our people to see this as this hasn’t happened in the Country for a long time and it should be a great night,” Uncle Gavi. Visitors to Shelly Beach who plan to watch the turtle release are encouraged to obey all signage at the site, listen to staff and please keep their dogs on a leash for several hours on Sunday evening – this is to give the turtles a safety. passage into the water. Taronga Wildlife Hospital Senior Veterinarian Larry Vogelnest said: “We feel privileged to be able to join our partners to help these vulnerable babies. We had a whole team regularly monitoring the eggs and more after the progress and health of the eggs during their stay. “Being able to release them back into the wild is a huge group effort, so today is a good day for wildlife conservation.” Hawksbill turtles are listed as endangered and this nest was just one of two found on NSW beaches this season. Nest temperatures are vital to hatching success and determine the sex of the turtles – these hatchlings are all male. For more information on turtles, visit the NSW Environment website or NSW TurtleWatch.

