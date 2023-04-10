The Taste and Ambience of the Philippines – Our Communities





Western Exchange District Winnipeg is home to over 77,000 Filipinos, making up a larger percentage of Winnipeg’s population (8.7 percent) than any other city in Canada. The active and vibrant Filipino community includes many restaurants, the Filipino Canadian Center of Manitoba, several Filipino newspapers and a radio station. Jollibee, a popular global Filipino fast food chain, has established its first two Canadian locations here. Now there is a new restaurant for the Filipino community and the wider community to enjoy. Bahay Kubo (meaning bamboo hut or nipa hut in Tagalog, the most common dialect in the Philippines) opened in early February at the Royal Albert Arms Hotel at 48 Albert St. Photo by Laina Brown Photography The setting of Bahay Kubo, located in the atrium of the Royal Albert Arms Hotel, has made some Filipino guests feel “nostalgic”. “Our clientele has been 50 percent non-Filipino,” said Allan Pineda, co-founder, boss and manager of Bahay Kubo. “We had people who brought their children, parents and grandparents. Our food is not only Filipino. There are flavors from all over Southeast Asia and the South Pacific like Hawaiian, Japanese, Chinese, etc. Customer favorites include salmon and tuna kinilaw (a version of ceviche), longgonisa lumpia (sweet, pork-wrapped), and mochi waffles (made with rice flour for a consistency unique to similar Asian desserts). “We have some vegan items,” Pineda said. “We also do collaborations with Roughage Eatery, mainly our vegan ‘kamayan’ experience where you eat with your hands on banana leaves.” For those who appreciate an ambient dining experience, Bahay Kubo offers plenty of it, along with fun drinks and food options. The Filipino barbecue pork skewer comes with gremolata, pickled onions and fried garlic and can be made vegan with a tofu skewer. The Kahlua Pork Tacos are made with Hawaiian-style Luau Pork, fresh pineapple salsa, jalapeno, coleslaw and house-made corn tortillas. For plant-based eaters, the pork can be substituted with enoki mushrooms. “When people walk in, they feel at home, and it brings back memories of the past of Filipino families in the ’80s and ’90s,” Pineda said. “People of all ages have an appreciation for the thought process that went into the decor. and beginning.” “Visiting Bahay Kubo was a nostalgic experience for me,” said restaurateur Dyna Badere Rico. When people walk in, they feel at home and it brings back memories from the past “The traditional Filipino ambiance of the restaurant, coupled with the aroma of popular Filipino dishes, made me feel like I was in the Philippines. The return of western culture to the food at Bahay Kubo was a pleasant surprise. I loved how the restaurant combined the best of both worlds.” Meriwin Matundan describes Bahay Kubo as cozy yet classy. “The service, setting and decoration of the bar make you feel at home. The food is delicious and represents Filipino cuisine at a higher level. I would like to go back there again and again to eat my favorite Salmon Kinilaw and drink a Halo-halo beer, Kampay! (Cheers!)” Bahay Kubo offers in-house catering and private dinners and events. Restaurant hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM Sunday brunch will be added soon. For reservations, email baonbistro@gmail.com. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @bahaykubowpg. Janine Legal

Correspondent of the community of St. Boniface Janine LeGal is a community correspondent for St. Boniface. Read the full bio

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/our-communities/west/2023/04/10/the-taste-and-ambience-of-the-philippines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related