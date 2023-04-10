International
Oxfam warns of the financial magic of rich countries that puts their interests ahead of the world’s poorest people
Oxfam’s new analysis warns of a $27 trillion black hole, growing to an estimated $3.9 trillion a year by 2030, that low- and middle-income countries face to cope with losses and damages related to climate, adaptation and mitigation, along with their health, education and training. social protection needs. All these investments are essential to tackle economic and gender inequality.
Oxfam is calling on rich countries to borrow $11.5 trillion to finance a historic climate debt swap with poorer countries, in addition to eventually honoring their aid commitments, of which they are $6.5 trillion behind dollars. Progressive wealth taxes and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) would be enough to fund these common-sense policies and more, with enough left over for rich countries to make investments to fight inequality at home. Just one measure of a progressive net wealth tax of up to 5% could add about $1.1 trillion to the budgets of donor countries (OECD DAC) each year.
For anyone who would dismiss an $11.5 trillion climate debt swap as radical, remember that rich countries raised just as much in response to COVID-19, Oxfam International’s Interim Executive Director Amitabh Behar said. For anyone who would consider the fulfillment of aid pledges unrealistic, remember that rich countries could raise more than $1 trillion each year if they were willing to meet the rich. Everything depends on political will.
Our economic system continues to dump trillions of dollars into the hands of the wealthiest elite. Billions and billions in windfalls, riding a cost-of-living crisis, have lined the pockets of wealthy shareholders, Behar said.
Despite today’s dire reality of austerity and climate change hitting the world’s poorest people, women and marginalized groups hardest, rich countries gathered at the World Bank’s spring meetings in Washington (April 10-16) are discussing reforms that are likely to unlock only a fraction of the funding needed.
Capital Adequacy Framework (CAF) reforms would allow Multilateral Development Banks to increase their lending volume without government shareholders having to pay more money. Oxfam says that while this is a good idea that should be implemented quickly, it is far from a magic bullet. Even the most extensive CAF reforms would only unlock $1 trillion, a long way from the $27.4 trillion needed.
However, a less ambitious and much more likely reform on the table would raise as little as 0.1% of the annual climate and social spending needs of low- and middle-income countries between now and 2030. Oxfam is concerned that rich countries may be drawn on this CAF reform as an excuse to not meet their commitments to the aid that poorer nations owe and urgently need.
Of course, it’s only fitting that rich countries prioritize options that don’t cost them a cent, Behar said. But CAF reform is not a magic bullet, it will provide a proverbial drop in the ocean of what is really needed and risks detracting from aid commitments.
Other initiatives on Springs’ table, such as suspending debt repayments if a country suffers a natural disaster such as a hurricane or earthquake, or green bonds to encourage environmental projects may all be welcome, but they are also not will fulfill the need.
If rich countries were serious about investing in people and the planet, they would go beyond financial magic. It’s time for governments to find their moral fiber and tax the richest so we can avoid climate catastrophe and lift everyone out of poverty, Behar said.
Proposed reforms to the World Bank’s Roadmap Evolution process will be another hot topic at the Spring Meetings. Oxfam points out that an Inequality Target, forcing the World Bank to close the gap between the poorest 40% and the richest 10%, is long overdue.
The World Bank’s own analysis shows that extreme economic inequality is an obstacle to poverty reduction, but the current goal of shared prosperity is weak and ineffective. We need to see much more ambition from a global body charged with fighting poverty, Behar said. The IMF also needs a radical overhaul in its approach to inequality. They must stop pushing austerity policies that hit the poorest hard and widen the gap between the rich and the rest.
For the first time in 25 years, extreme wealth and extreme poverty have increased at the same time. Seventy-one million more people were pushed into poverty in just four months last year due to rising food and fuel prices, Behar said. In response, the IMF throws austerity policies at poorer countries, strangling the economies that hit them not as lifelines, but as lead weights.
